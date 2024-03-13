Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 electric bike design patented in India

HT Auto
  • Kawasaki has filed design patents for two new motorcycles.
Ninja 7 Hybrid Kawasaki Z e-1
As of now, it is not clear whether Kawasaki will launch the Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 in the Indian market or not.

Back in 2023, Kawasaki unveiled two new motorcycles which were very different from traditional internal combustion engine-powered motorcycles. The company unveiled the Ninja 7 Hybrid as well as Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 motorcycles. Now, the brand has filed design patents for the Ninja 7 Hybrid as well as Z e-1 electric motorcycle in India. However, this does not mean that the launch of both motorcycles is confirmed for the Indian market.

Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid is powered by a 451 cc, parallel-twin engine that is also doing duty on otherKawasaki models. Apart from the engine, there is a 48 V lithium-ion battery pack that powers a 9 kW traction motor. The combined power output stands at 60 bhp and it is increased to 69 bhp in the e-boost function. Out of 60 bhp, 48 are produced from the engine and 12 are produced from the electric motor.

The manufacturer says that the Ninja 7 HEV should be able to deliver a performance of a 650 cc to 700 cc class while having an acceleration of a 1,000 cc supersport model. Apart from this, the fuel efficiency should be on par with the 250 cc motorcycle. There are three riding modes on offer - Sport, Eco and EV.

Also Read : 2024 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.29 lakh. Check what's new

Then there is the Z e-1 electric motorcycle. It is powered by two removable lithium-ion battery packs, each with a capacity of 1.5 kWh. Both battery pack takes 3.7 hours to fully charge. The electric motor that drives the rear wheels is capable of producing 9 kW of peak power and 5 kW of continuous power. The top speed of the Kawasaki Z e-1 is around 79 kmph whereas in Eco mode, the top speed is limited to 56 kmph. Kawasaki Z e-1 has a maximum range of 72 km in Eco mode.

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2024, 13:41 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid Kawasaki Z e-1 Kawasaki India

