Kawasaki Vulcan S Key Specs
- Engine649 cc
- Mileage20.58 kmpl
- Power61 ps
- Speed186 kmph
- Max Torque62.4 Nm
- Kerb Weight229 kg
Kawasaki Vulcan S is priced between Rs. 7.59 - 8.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Kawasaki Vulcan S is available in 2 variants - ABS BS6, STD (2026).
Kawasaki Vulcan S comes in one colour options: Metallic Matte Carbon Gray.
Kawasaki Vulcan S comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649 cc engine, and features a Roadster Bikes body type.
Kawasaki Vulcan S comes with a mileage of 20.58 kmpl (Company claimed).
Kawasaki Vulcan S is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Max Power
|61 PS
|Body Type
|Roadster Bikes
|Max Torque
|62.4 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|20.58 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|649 cc
|Max Speed
|186 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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