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KAWASAKI Vulcan S

₹7.59 - 8.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
5.0
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Kawasaki Vulcan S Price:

Kawasaki Vulcan S is priced between Rs. 7.59 - 8.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Kawasaki Vulcan S?

The Kawasaki Vulcan S is available in 2 variants - ABS BS6, STD (2026).

What are the Kawasaki Vulcan S colour options?

Kawasaki Vulcan S comes in one colour options: Metallic Matte Carbon Gray.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Kawasaki Vulcan S?

Kawasaki Vulcan S comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649 cc engine, and features a Roadster Bikes body type.

What is the mileage of Kawasaki Vulcan S?

Kawasaki Vulcan S comes with a mileage of 20.58 kmpl (Company claimed).

Kawasaki Vulcan S Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    649 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20.58 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    61 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    186 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    62.4 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    229 kg
View All Vulcan S SpecsView specs icon

Kawasaki Vulcan S Variants

Kawasaki Vulcan S price starts at ₹ 7.59 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 8.13 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Vulcan S comes in 2 variants. Kawasaki Vulcan S's top variant is STD (2026).
2 Variants Available
Vulcan S ABS BS6
₹7.59 Lakhs*
649 cc
186 kmph
Vulcan S STD (2026)
₹8.13 Lakhs*
649 cc
186 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Kawasaki Vulcan S Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Aug 2026
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stresses driver training's importance to prevent accidents caused by improper lane usage and sudden lane changes.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
SIAM retracted its E20 fuel quality report, citing the need for further technical validation amid industry reviews.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
Auto component makers seek growth by acquiring mergers, expanding product offerings, and increasing value supplied per vehicle for automakers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Mar 2026
A Pollution Under Control certificate is essential for bike insurance, ensuring compliance, smoother claims, and legal adherence.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Feb 2026
Boat launches Hive Dashcam series in India, expanding beyond audio devices to enhance in-car safety, with prices starting at ₹2,499.Read Full Story
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Kawasaki Vulcan S Images

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Kawasaki Vulcan S Colours

Kawasaki Vulcan S is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Metallic Matte Carbon Gray
Metallic matte carbon gray

Kawasaki Vulcan S User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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User Reviews

Smooth cruiser with big style
The Kawasaki Vulcan is a comfortable cruiser bike made for relaxed riding.it has low seat ,most riders can place their feet on ground easily. The engine feels smooth and give enough power for city rides and highway trips In terms of design Vulcan looks very stylish with its classical cruiser shape and modern touch the build quality feels strong and the finish is neat, maintenance is also simple as compared to many big bikes
By: Ravi kumar (May 4, 2026)
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Kawasaki Vulcan S Related News

The updated Kawasaki Vulcan S motorcycle gets a new colour option called Pearl Matte Sage Green while retaining the same mechanicals as the MY2024 model.
2024 Kawasaki Vulcan S launched in India with a new colour, priced at 7.10 lakh
13 Oct 2024
Image used for representational purpose only.
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2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S launched at 7.10 lakh in India. Check details
4 Apr 2023
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 Kawasaki Vulcan S Related News

Kawasaki Vulcan S Specifications and Features

Max Power61 PS
Body TypeRoadster Bikes
Max Torque62.4 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage20.58 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine649 cc
Max Speed186 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Vulcan S specs and features

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