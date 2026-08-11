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INDIAN Chief Bobber Dark Horse

₹22.82 - 23.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price:

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is priced between Rs. 22.82 - 23.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse?

The Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is available in 4 variants - Black Smoke, Titanium Smoke, Sagebrush Smoke, STD.

What are the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse colour options?

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse comes in three colour options: Black Smoke, Storm Gray, Sunset Red Smoke.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse?

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse?

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse rivals are Indian Chief Dark Horse, Indian Super Chief Limited, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114, BMW R 12 nine T, BMW R 12, Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic.

What is the mileage of Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse?

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse comes with a mileage of 21 kmpl (Company claimed).

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1890 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    21 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    122 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    116 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    162 Nm
View All Chief Bobber Dark Horse SpecsView specs icon

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Variants

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse price starts at ₹ 22.82 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 23.52 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse comes in 4 variants. Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse's top variant is STD.
4 Variants Available
Chief Bobber Dark Horse Black Smoke
₹22.82 Lakhs*
1890 cc
115 kmph
Chief Bobber Dark Horse Titanium Smoke
₹22.82 Lakhs*
1890 cc
115 kmph
Chief Bobber Dark Horse Sagebrush Smoke
₹22.86 Lakhs*
1890 cc
115 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
In 2025, over-speeding caused 82,124 road accidents in India; Tamil Nadu led in incidents, Uttar Pradesh in fatalities.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
The Zoji-La Tunnel marks a significant milestone, ensuring year-round access between Kashmir and Ladakh, boosting travel and strategic connectivity.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
India introduces a stop-free toll system at Choryasi plaza, enhancing traffic flow and reducing commute times on highways.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Mar 2026
Indian oil companies reassure the public of stable fuel supplies amid online rumors and global tensions impacting energy flows.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Feb 2026
Amit Shah launched Bharat Taxi, India's first cooperative ride-hailing platform, promoting driver ownership and women's safety features.Read Full Story

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Visual Comparison

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Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse image
Rs. 22.82 LakhsOnwards-1890 cc-156 NmCruiser Bikes-2286 mmDiscDisc-
Indian Chief Dark HorseIndian Chief Dark Horse imageRs. 22.13 LakhsOnwards-1890 cc122 PS162 NmCruiser Bikes304 kg2286 mmDiscDiscAlloyChief Bobber Dark HorseVSChief Dark Horse
Indian Super Chief LimitedIndian Super Chief Limited imageRs. 24.33 LakhsOnwards-1890 cc88 PS162 NmCruiser Bikes335 kg2286 mmDiscDiscSpokeChief Bobber Dark HorseVSSuper Chief Limited
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 imageRs. 21.49 LakhsOnwards
4.82
1868 cc93.8 PS155 NmCruiser Bikes306 kg2340 mmDiscDiscAlloyChief Bobber Dark HorseVSFat Bob 114
BMW R 12 nine TBMW R 12 nine T imageRs. 22.55 LakhsOnwards-1170 cc110.51 PS115 NmCruiser Bikes220 kg2130 mmDiscDiscAlloyChief Bobber Dark HorseVSR 12 nine T
BMW R 12BMW R 12 imageRs. 21.48 LakhsOnwards
51
1170 cc96.31 PS109.8 NmCruiser Bikes-2200 mmDiscDiscAlloyChief Bobber Dark HorseVSR 12

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Images

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Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Colours

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Black Smoke
Storm Gray
Sunset Red Smoke
Black smoke

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Alternatives

Indian Chief Dark Horse

Indian Chief Dark Horse

22.13 - 22.25 Lakhs
Chief Bobber Dark HorsevsChief Dark Horse
Indian Super Chief Limited

Indian Super Chief Limited

24.33 - 24.35 Lakhs
Chief Bobber Dark HorsevsSuper Chief Limited
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

21.49 Lakhs
Chief Bobber Dark HorsevsFat Bob 114
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 Lakhs
Chief Bobber Dark HorsevsR 12 nine T
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 Lakhs
Chief Bobber Dark HorsevsR 12
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

23.85 Lakhs
Chief Bobber Dark HorsevsHeritage Classic

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Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Specifications and Features

Max Power122 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque162 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage21 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine1890 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed116 kmph
View all Chief Bobber Dark Horse specs and features

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