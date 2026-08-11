Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price:

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is priced between Rs. 22.82 - 23.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse?

The Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is available in 4 variants - Black Smoke, Titanium Smoke, Sagebrush Smoke, STD.

What are the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse colour options?

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse comes in three colour options: Black Smoke, Storm Gray, Sunset Red Smoke.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse?

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse?

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse rivals are Indian Chief Dark Horse, Indian Super Chief Limited, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114, BMW R 12 nine T, BMW R 12, Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic.

What is the mileage of Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse?

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse comes with a mileage of 21 kmpl (Company claimed).