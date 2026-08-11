Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Key Specs
- Engine1890 cc
- Mileage21 kmpl
- Power122 ps
- Speed116 kmph
- Max Torque162 Nm
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is priced between Rs. 22.82 - 23.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is available in 4 variants - Black Smoke, Titanium Smoke, Sagebrush Smoke, STD.
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse comes in three colour options: Black Smoke, Storm Gray, Sunset Red Smoke.
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse rivals are Indian Chief Dark Horse, Indian Super Chief Limited, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114, BMW R 12 nine T, BMW R 12, Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic.
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse comes with a mileage of 21 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
|Rs. 22.82 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1890 cc
|-
|156 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|-
|2286 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|Indian Chief Dark Horse
|Rs. 22.13 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1890 cc
|122 PS
|162 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|304 kg
|2286 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Chief Bobber Dark HorseVSChief Dark Horse
|Indian Super Chief Limited
|Rs. 24.33 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1890 cc
|88 PS
|162 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|335 kg
|2286 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Chief Bobber Dark HorseVSSuper Chief Limited
|Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114
|Rs. 21.49 LakhsOnwards
|1868 cc
|93.8 PS
|155 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|306 kg
|2340 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Chief Bobber Dark HorseVSFat Bob 114
|BMW R 12 nine T
|Rs. 22.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1170 cc
|110.51 PS
|115 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|220 kg
|2130 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Chief Bobber Dark HorseVSR 12 nine T
|BMW R 12
|Rs. 21.48 LakhsOnwards
|1170 cc
|96.31 PS
|109.8 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|-
|2200 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Chief Bobber Dark HorseVSR 12
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|122 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|162 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|21 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1890 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|116 kmph
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