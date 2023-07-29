HT Auto
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Specifications

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse starting price is Rs. 21,39,000 in India. Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
21.39 - 21.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Specs

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse comes with 1890 cc engine. The price of Chief Bobber Dark Horse starts at Rs. 21.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse sits in ...Read More

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Sagebrush Smoke
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear 406.4 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Frame
Cast Aluminum Frame with Integrated Air Box
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90B16, Rear :-180/65 B16
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Total Weight
522 kg
Fuel Capacity
15.1 L
Length
2286 mm
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Wheelbase
1626 mm
Height
1349 mm
Dry Weight
304 kg
Kerb Weight
315 kg
Saddle Height
662 mm
Width
915 mm
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
Stroke
113 mm
Max Torque
162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Starting
Self Start Only
Displacement
1890 cc
Gear Box
6 speed
Compression Ratio
11.0:1
Bore
103.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Suspension Front
Telescopic Fock / 132 mm
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Suspension Rear
Dual Shocks w/ adjustable preload / 75 mm
Riding Modes
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Keyless Ignition
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Average Fuel economy indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Techometer
Digital
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Variants & Price List

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse price starts at ₹ 21.39 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 21.44 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse comes in 3 variants. Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse top variant price is ₹ 21.44 Lakhs.

Black Smoke
21.39 Lakhs*
1890 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Titanium Smoke
21.4 Lakhs*
1890 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sagebrush Smoke
21.44 Lakhs*
1890 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

