BMW R 18 Specifications

BMW R 18 starting price is Rs. 19,90,000 in India. BMW R 18 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
19.9 - 24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW R 18 Specs

BMW R 18 comes with 1802 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of R 18 starts at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW R 18 sits in the ...Read More

BMW R 18 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Classic First Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Total Weight
560 kg
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Fuel Capacity
16 L
Load Capacity
295 kg
Length
2440 mm
Wheelbase
1731 mm
Kerb Weight
365 kg
Height
1342 mm
Saddle Height
710 mm
Width
964 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90 -16,Rear :-180/65-16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm
Stroke
100 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Shaft Drive
Compression Ratio
9.6 :1
Displacement
1802 cc
Clutch
Single-disk dry clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Air/oil cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the drive shaft.
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
107.1 mm
Chassis
Double-cradle steel frame with screwed-on underbeams
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Steel swingarm with central shock strut
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Yes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Analog
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Additional Features
Dynamic brake control, Automatic stability control, Hill start control, Headlight pro, Adaptive headlight
Engine Immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 26 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Alternator
Permanent magnet generator 600 W (nominal capacity
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

BMW R 18 News

BMW R18 Transcontinental is powered by a 1,802 cc boxer engine that is air-oil cooled.
India gets BMW R18 Transcontinental 1800cc monster bike. With monster price
23 Mar 2023
Design touches on the R 18 B Heavy Duty are provided by hand-painted pinstripes.
BMW R 18 B Heavy Duty custom bike is made for your trip to galaxy
15 Mar 2023
The BMW R nineT and R 18 100 Years edition comes with cosmetic upgrades and are limited in numbers globally
BMW Motorrad celebrates 100 years with R nineT & R 18 special editions in India
21 Feb 2023
BMW R 18 M gets a streamlined and sporty appeal.
BMW R 18 M, R 18 Aurora revealed in partnership with Italian customizers
17 Jan 2022
The BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS get new colours for MY2024 retaining the same mechanicals, styling and features
2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR & G 310 GS launched with new colours
1 Aug 2023
View all
 

BMW R 18 Variants & Price List

BMW R 18 price starts at ₹ 19.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 24 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW R 18 comes in 3 variants. BMW R 18 top variant price is ₹ 24 Lakhs.

STD
19.9 Lakhs*
1802 cc
91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm
First Edition
22.55 Lakhs*
1802 cc
91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm
Classic First Edition
24 Lakhs*
1802 cc
91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm
