BMW R 18 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 21.74 Lakhs.
The on road price for BMW R 18 top variant goes up to Rs. 26.19 Lakhs in Ahmedabad.
The lowest price model is BMW R 18 STD and the most priced model is BMW R 18 Classic First Edition.
BMW R 18 on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW R 18 is mainly compared to Harley-Davidson Custom1250 which starts at Rs. 16 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin which starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and Kawasaki Z900 RS starting at Rs. 16.47 Lakhs in Ahmedabad.
Variants On-Road Price BMW R 18 STD ₹ 21.74 Lakhs BMW R 18 First Edition ₹ 24.62 Lakhs BMW R 18 Classic First Edition ₹ 26.19 Lakhs
