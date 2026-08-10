Indian Super Chief Limited Price:

Indian Super Chief Limited is priced between Rs. 24.33 - 24.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Indian Super Chief Limited?

The Indian Super Chief Limited is available in 3 variants - Black Metallic, Blue Slate Metallic, Maroon Metallic.

What are the Indian Super Chief Limited colour options?

Indian Super Chief Limited comes in three colour options: Black Metallic, Blue Slate Metallic, Maroon Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Super Chief Limited?

Indian Super Chief Limited comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890.0 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Super Chief Limited?

Indian Super Chief Limited rivals are Indian Chief Dark Horse, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114, BMW R 12 nine T, BMW R 12, Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic.

What is the mileage of Indian Super Chief Limited?

Indian Super Chief Limited comes with a mileage of 14.0 kmpl (Company claimed).