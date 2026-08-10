PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageColoursImages
1/13

INDIAN Super Chief Limited

₹24.33 - 24.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Indian Super Chief Limited Price:

Indian Super Chief Limited is priced between Rs. 24.33 - 24.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Indian Super Chief Limited?

The Indian Super Chief Limited is available in 3 variants - Black Metallic, Blue Slate Metallic, Maroon Metallic.

What are the Indian Super Chief Limited colour options?

Indian Super Chief Limited comes in three colour options: Black Metallic, Blue Slate Metallic, Maroon Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Super Chief Limited?

Indian Super Chief Limited comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890.0 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Super Chief Limited?

Indian Super Chief Limited rivals are Indian Chief Dark Horse, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114, BMW R 12 nine T, BMW R 12, Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic.

What is the mileage of Indian Super Chief Limited?

Indian Super Chief Limited comes with a mileage of 14.0 kmpl (Company claimed).

Indian Super Chief Limited Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1890 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    14 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    88 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    185 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    162 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    335 kg
View All Super Chief Limited SpecsView specs icon

Indian Super Chief Limited Variants

Indian Super Chief Limited price starts at ₹ 24.33 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 24.35 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Super Chief Limited comes in 3 variants. Indian Super Chief Limited's top variant is Maroon Metallic.
3 Variants Available
Super Chief Limited Black Metallic
₹24.33 Lakhs*
1890 cc
185 kmph
Super Chief Limited Blue Slate Metallic
₹24.35 Lakhs*
1890 cc
185 kmph
Super Chief Limited Maroon Metallic
₹24.35 Lakhs*
1890 cc
185 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Indian Super Chief Limited Latest Updates

Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
Residents near toll plazas can buy monthly local passes for unlimited travel via the Rajmargyatra app.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jun 2026
The Union Cabinet launched a ₹9,585 crore scheme to replace old trucks and buses in Delhi-NCR with cleaner vehicles to reduce emissions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Mar 2026
A PUC certificate is essential for bike insurance, ensuring compliance and smoother claims processing while avoiding legal issues.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Feb 2026
Boat launches Hive Dashcam series in India, expanding from audio to in-car safety devices with three models priced from ₹2,499.Read Full Story
Calendar icon31 Dec 2025
EU's emissions policy shift boosts platinum prices, extending internal combustion engine use and increasing automotive supply chain costs.Read Full Story

Indian Super Chief Limited Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Super Chief Limited.
Indian Super Chief Limited
Indian Chief Dark Horse
VS
Indian Super Chief LimitedSelect model
Indian Chief Dark HorseSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Indian Super Chief Limited comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Indian Super Chief Limited
Indian Super Chief Limited image
Rs. 24.33 LakhsOnwards-1890 cc88 PS162 NmCruiser Bikes335 kg2286 mmDiscDiscSpoke
Indian Chief Dark HorseIndian Chief Dark Horse imageRs. 22.13 LakhsOnwards-1890 cc122 PS162 NmCruiser Bikes304 kg2286 mmDiscDiscAlloySuper Chief LimitedVSChief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Bobber Dark HorseIndian Chief Bobber Dark Horse imageRs. 22.82 LakhsOnwards-1890 cc-156 NmCruiser Bikes-2286 mmDiscDisc-Super Chief LimitedVSChief Bobber Dark Horse
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 imageRs. 21.49 LakhsOnwards
4.82
1868 cc93.8 PS155 NmCruiser Bikes306 kg2340 mmDiscDiscAlloySuper Chief LimitedVSFat Bob 114
BMW R 12 nine TBMW R 12 nine T imageRs. 22.55 LakhsOnwards-1170 cc110.51 PS115 NmCruiser Bikes220 kg2130 mmDiscDiscAlloySuper Chief LimitedVSR 12 nine T
BMW R 12BMW R 12 imageRs. 21.48 LakhsOnwards
51
1170 cc96.31 PS109.8 NmCruiser Bikes-2200 mmDiscDiscAlloySuper Chief LimitedVSR 12

Indian Super Chief Limited Images

Indian Super Chief Limited Image 1
Indian Super Chief Limited Image 2
Indian Super Chief Limited Image 3
Indian Super Chief Limited Image 4
Indian Super Chief Limited Image 5
Indian Super Chief Limited Image 6

Indian Super Chief Limited Colours

Indian Super Chief Limited is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Black Metallic
Blue Slate Metallic
Maroon Metallic
Black metallic

Indian Super Chief Limited Alternatives

Indian Chief Dark Horse

Indian Chief Dark Horse

22.13 - 22.25 Lakhs
Super Chief LimitedvsChief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

22.82 - 23.52 Lakhs
Super Chief LimitedvsChief Bobber Dark Horse
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

21.49 Lakhs
Super Chief LimitedvsFat Bob 114
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 Lakhs
Super Chief LimitedvsR 12 nine T
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 Lakhs
Super Chief LimitedvsR 12
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

23.85 Lakhs
Super Chief LimitedvsHeritage Classic

News

Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Indian Super Chief Limited Specifications and Features

Max Power88 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque162 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage14.0 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1890.0 cc
Max Speed185 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Super Chief Limited specs and features

Popular Indian Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Indian Bikes

Top Luxury Bikes

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Cruiser Bikes

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.3 Lakhs
Avenger 220 Street Price in Delhi
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.37 Lakhs
Avenger Cruise 220 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Benelli Leoncino 250

Benelli Leoncino 250

2.7 - 2.9 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 Lakhs
R 12 Price in Delhi
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 Lakhs
R 12 nine T Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Cruiser Bikes

view all specs and features
HomeNew BikesIndian BikesIndian Super Chief Limited