Indian Super Chief Limited Key Specs
- Engine1890 cc
- Mileage14 kmpl
- Power88 ps
- Speed185 kmph
- Max Torque162 Nm
- Kerb Weight335 kg
Indian Super Chief Limited is priced between Rs. 24.33 - 24.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Indian Super Chief Limited is available in 3 variants - Black Metallic, Blue Slate Metallic, Maroon Metallic.
Indian Super Chief Limited comes in three colour options: Black Metallic, Blue Slate Metallic, Maroon Metallic.
Indian Super Chief Limited comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890.0 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Indian Super Chief Limited rivals are Indian Chief Dark Horse, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114, BMW R 12 nine T, BMW R 12, Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic.
Indian Super Chief Limited comes with a mileage of 14.0 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Indian Super Chief Limited
|Rs. 24.33 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1890 cc
|88 PS
|162 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|335 kg
|2286 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Indian Chief Dark Horse
|Rs. 22.13 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1890 cc
|122 PS
|162 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|304 kg
|2286 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Super Chief LimitedVSChief Dark Horse
|Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
|Rs. 22.82 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1890 cc
|-
|156 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|-
|2286 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|Super Chief LimitedVSChief Bobber Dark Horse
|Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114
|Rs. 21.49 LakhsOnwards
|1868 cc
|93.8 PS
|155 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|306 kg
|2340 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Super Chief LimitedVSFat Bob 114
|BMW R 12 nine T
|Rs. 22.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1170 cc
|110.51 PS
|115 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|220 kg
|2130 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Super Chief LimitedVSR 12 nine T
|BMW R 12
|Rs. 21.48 LakhsOnwards
|1170 cc
|96.31 PS
|109.8 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|-
|2200 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Super Chief LimitedVSR 12
Indian Super Chief Limited is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|88 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|162 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|14.0 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1890.0 cc
|Max Speed
|185 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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