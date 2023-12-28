Saved Articles

Indian Super Chief Limited Maroon Metallic

25.16 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian Super Chief Limited Key Specs
Engine1890 cc
View all Super Chief Limited specs and features

Super Chief Limited Maroon Metallic Latest Updates

Super Chief Limited falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Super Chief Limited Maroon Metallic (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 25.16 Lakhs. It offers

  • Engine Type: Thunderstroke 116
    • ...Read More

    Indian Super Chief Limited Maroon Metallic Price

    Maroon Metallic
    ₹25.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1890 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    22,84,130
    RTO
    49,552
    Insurance
    1,82,730
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    25,16,412
    EMI@54,088/mo
    Indian Super Chief Limited Maroon Metallic Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Tyre Size
    Front :-130/90B16, Rear :-180/65 B16
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Wheel Size
    Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Length
    2286 mm
    Width
    1079 mm
    Height
    1203 mm
    Fuel Capacity
    15.1 L
    Saddle Height
    665 mm
    Wheelbase
    1626 mm
    Dry Weight
    324 kg
    Kerb Weight
    335 kg
    Total Weight
    522 kg
    Engine Type
    Thunderstroke 116
    Displacement
    1890 cc
    Max Torque
    162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Clutch
    Wet, Multi-Plate
    Transmission
    Manual
    Gear Box
    6 speed
    Bore
    103.2 mm
    Stroke
    113 mm
    Compression Ratio
    11.0:1
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Suspension Front
    Telescopic Fork / 132 mm
    Suspension Rear
    Dual Shocks w/ adjustable preload / 75 mm
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Yes
    Keyless Ignition
    Yes
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Adjustable Windscreen
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Passenger Backrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Indian Super Chief Limited Maroon Metallic EMI
    EMI48,679 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    22,64,770
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    22,64,770
    Interest Amount
    6,55,954
    Payable Amount
    29,20,724

    Indian Super Chief Limited other Variants

    Black Metallic
    ₹25.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1890 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    22,82,155
    RTO
    49,521
    Insurance
    1,82,572
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    25,14,248
    EMI@54,041/mo
