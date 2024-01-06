In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs 22.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less