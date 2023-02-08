Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Comparison between Royal Enfield's two 650cc bikes
Royal Enfield recently launched the more premium Super Meteor 650 motorcycle in India. The cruiser bike comes at a premium of around ₹60,000 over the Interceptor, Royal Enfield’s other 650cc offering. Which one suits you more?
Similar Bikes
Find more Bikes
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹2.49 - 3 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
First Published Date: 08 Feb 2023, 13:30 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now