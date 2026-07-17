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ROYAL ENFIELD Super Meteor 650

₹3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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Latest Updates on Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Unveiled at EICMA 2022, the Super Meteor 650 is a beefed-up version of the Meteor 350 in Royal Enfield's lineup, attracting attention for its unique features and robust performance. As one of the flagship cruisers from the renowned brand, this motorcycle has quickly become a favourite among enthusiasts. With its powerful 648 cc engine shared with the famed Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, the Super Meteor delivers an impressive output of 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque, paired with a smooth 6-speed gearbox. Riders are set to experience a refined riding experience that emphasises comfort and ease on long journeys. The design echoes the iconic curves of the traditional cruisers while integrating up-to-date elements such as customisable accessories, making it perfect for long hauls.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is available at a price range of 3.64 lakh to 3.94 lakh. The variants also have distinct pricing, which includes the Astral variant priced at 3,63,900, the Interstellar variant at 3,79,123, and the Celestial at 3,94,347. This competitive pricing positions the Super Meteor 650 as an attractive option for both new and seasoned riders looking for a premium cruiser motorcycle experience.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launch Date

Officially unveiled at EICMA 2022, the motorcycle's launch in the Indian market was confirmed within a few months following its debut. The Super Meteor is the flagship cruiser from the manufacturer and sits above the Continental GT in the lineup. 

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Variants

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is available in two primary variants. The Super Meteor 650 is the solo tourer variant which is offered in five elegant colour options: Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey, and Interstellar Green. On the other hand, the Super Meteor 650 Tourer is the grand tourer variant which embraces a more comprehensive touring-oriented approach. It is available in two colourways, Celestial Red and Celestial Blue, and adds a windscreen alongside an upgraded pillion seat with a backrest. 

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Design and Exterior

The Super Meteor 650 boasts an eye-catching design that elegantly merges classic cruiser styling with contemporary details. Inspired by the Meteor 350, this motorcycle features a tear-drop-shaped fuel tank, wide handlebars, and forward-set footpegs that contribute to a relaxed riding posture. The circular headlamp is enhanced by cutting-edge LED technology that brightly illuminates the road ahead, ensuring visibility at night. A broad selection of accessories amplifies its touring potential, including bar-end mirrors, deluxe footpegs, and a touring windscreen. The alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres not only enhance aesthetics but also improve handling and stability for long-distance travel. With meticulous attention to detail, Royal Enfield has designed the Super Meteor 650 to be as visually appealing as it is functional, creating a striking presence on both city streets and highways alike.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Features

The Super Meteor 650's dual-seat arrangement offers ample cushioning, ensuring comfort for both rider and passenger, especially during extended journeys. The instrument cluster incorporates analogue and digital displays, providing essential information at a glance, including speed, fuel level, and trip details. Modern conveniences such as a USB charging point and the standard-fit Tripper navigation pod enhance the touring experience. 

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Engine and Specifications

Powering the Super Meteor 650 is the 648 cc air-oil-cooled parallel-twin mated to a six-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-plate clutch. This is the same powerplant that underpins other big bikes from RE's range, including the Interceptor and the Continental GT. The engine makes 46.39 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm. 

The cruiser is built around a steel tubular spine frame with 43 mm USD front forks with 120 mm of travel and pre-load adjustable twin-shocks with 101 mm of travel. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear tyres. Dual-channel ABS is provided with a 320 mm brake disc at the front and a 300 mm rear disc. 

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Fuel Efficiency

The ARAI-claimed mileage of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is 25 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

Equipped with a robust braking system featuring a 320 mm front disc and a 300 mm rear disc, coupled with dual-channel ABS, the motorcycle ensures reliable stopping power. Additionally, the new frame design and suspension setup, which includes 43 mm upside-down forks at the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear, contribute towards a stable ride. 

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    648 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    25 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    47 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    160 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    52.3 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    241 kg
View All Super Meteor 650 SpecsView specs icon

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Videos

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Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Variants

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 price starts at ₹ 3.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 4.32 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 comes in 3 variants. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650's top variant is Celestial.
3 Variants Available
Super Meteor 650 Astral
₹3.99 Lakhs*
648 cc
160 kmph
Super Meteor 650 Interstellar
₹4.16 Lakhs*
648 cc
160 kmph
Super Meteor 650 Celestial
₹4.32 Lakhs*
648 cc
160 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Latest Updates

Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
The Indian government clarified that the E20 ethanol blending program is not an experiment, countering earlier media reports.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 May 2026
Zero depreciation cover provides some reimbursement for car repairs, but owners may still incur additional costs due to policy exclusions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Apr 2026
Royal Enfield reports 11% sales growth in March 2026, marking significant annual increases and record motorcycle sales.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Mar 2026
Royal Enfield celebrated the Super Meteor 650's third anniversary with a nationwide ride, attracting nearly 4,000 participants.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Mar 2026
India's auto-component manufacturers urge government to maintain LPG/PNG supplies amid geopolitical tensions to protect production and exports.Read Full Story

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Visual Comparison

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Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 image
Rs. 3.99 LakhsOnwards
4.4100
648 cc47 PS52.3 NmCruiser Bikes241 kg2260 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Royal Enfield Bullet 650Royal Enfield Bullet 650 imageRs. 3.65 LakhsOnwards
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647.95 cc34.6 kW52.3 NmCruiser Bikes243 kg2318 mmDiscDisc-Super Meteor 650VSBullet 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 imageRs. 3.15 LakhsOnwards
4.64
647.95 cc47.4 PS52.3 NmCruiser Bikes218 kg2119 mmDiscDiscAlloySuper Meteor 650VSInterceptor 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650Royal Enfield Classic 650 imageRs. 3.61 LakhsOnwards
53
647.95 cc47.04 PS52.3 NmCruiser Bikes243 kg2318 mmDiscDiscSpokeSuper Meteor 650VSClassic 650
Keeway V302CKeeway V302C imageRs. 4.22 LakhsOnwards
4.5103
298 cc29.9 PS26.5 NmCruiser Bikes-2120 mm--AlloySuper Meteor 650VSV302C

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Images

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Image 1
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Image 2
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Image 3
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Image 4
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Image 5

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Colours

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Interstellar Green
Astral Blue
Astral Green
Astral Blue
Interstellar Grey
Celestial Red
Astral Black
Interstellar green

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3.65 Lakhs
Super Meteor 650vsBullet 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs
Super Meteor 650vsInterceptor 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.61 - 3.75 Lakhs
Super Meteor 650vsClassic 650
Keeway V302C

Keeway V302C

4.22 Lakhs
Super Meteor 650vsV302C

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4Features
4.5Safety
4.9Design
4.3Value For Money
4.2Comfort
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Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Super Meteor 650's powerful engine and premium build, but criticize its stiff rear suspension, low ground clearance, and concerns on parking and handling.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconPowerful 648cc engine with no vibrations
  • check circle iconPremium build quality and components
  • check circle iconRelaxed riding posture with no strain
  • check circle iconGreat torque for highway overtaking
  • check circle iconStylish tubeless tires and alloys

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh on-road price
  • warning iconLow ground clearance causing concerns
  • warning iconStiff rear suspension impacts comfort
  • warning iconVibrating mirrors at high speeds
  • warning iconRear brake feels wooden and requires pressure
Perfect for Travel with partner.
Overall, the Super Meteor 650 is one of the best motorcycles currently available in India for touring with a pillion rider. It offers outstanding comfort, a premium look, and an impressive road presence. I highly recommend it for long-distance travel.
By: Dipendra Singh Shekhawat (Jul 16, 2026)
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Stiff suspension
If the road is bad, your back will know it. The rear shocks are just too hard. Ground clearance also makes you worry.
By: Balaji (Apr 20, 2026)
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Ultimate refinement
I can't believe this is a Royal Enfield. There are zero vibrations even at high speeds. This engine is a masterpiece.
By: Subramanian (Apr 20, 2026)
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Rear view mirrors
The stock mirrors are too small for my liking. They look good but the visibility isn't great. I am upgrading to larger ones.
By: Raghunath (Apr 20, 2026)
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Premium feeling
Everything from the logos to the paint feels expensive. RE has really stepped up their game. It feels like a 10 lakh bike.
By: Mahesh (Apr 20, 2026)
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Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Related News

Royal Enfield organised a nationwide ride with nearly 4,000 riders from over 100 cities to celebrate three years of the Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield celebrates 3 years of Super Meteor 650 with nationwide rider meet
16 Mar 2026
Fundamentally, the Classic 650 has a lot in common with the Super Meteor — the same 648cc parallel-twin motor and frame. But the general execution is varied.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Which 650cc bike will you go for
6 Apr 2025
The Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650 share the same platform.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 vs Super Meteor 650: Which one should you buy?
5 Mar 2024
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits above the Shotgun 650 and is the flagship for the brand.
Royal Enfield hosts a ride across 40 cities to mark 1 year of Super Meteor 650
22 Feb 2024
Actor Dayanand Shetty, best known for his role in the TV show CID, recently brought home the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser in Astral Blue
CID fame actor Dayanand Shetty gets the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 on Diwali
14 Nov 2023
View all
 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Related News

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Specifications and Features

Max Power47 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque52.3 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage25 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightYes
Engine648.0 cc
Max Speed160 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Super Meteor 650 specs and features

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