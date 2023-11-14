CID fame actor Dayanand Shetty gets the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 on Diwali

Actor Dayanand Shetty, best known by his screen name “Daya" from the famed TV show CID, has brought home a brand new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 this Diwali. Images of the actor taking delivery of the new middleweight offering were shared by the dealership and are going viral on social media. Known for kicking down doors, Daya finally gets his chance to stretch his legs and ride into the sunset astride the cruiser.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the flagship offering from the motorcycle maker and is the third motorcycle based on the 650 platform. The cruiser is priced from ₹3.54 lakh, going up to ₹3.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Daya’s SM650 is finished in the Astral Blue shade and gets a single-piece seat. In contrast, the Celestial variant comes with a touring seat and windscreen on the motorcycle.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is available in two variants - Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer

The RE Super Meteor 650 gets the quintessential retro design with the round LED headlamp and taillight, tear-drop fuel tank, wide rear tyre and twin exhausts. Power comes from the tried and tested 648 cc parallel-twin cylinder air/oil-cooled engine that belts out 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm USD front forks with 120 mm travel up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear with 101 mm of travel. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels. Braking power comes from a 320 mm single front disc with a two-piston caliper and a 300 mm disc with a single-piston calipier at the rear. The bike comes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

On the work front, Dayanand Shetty was a part of CID from the show’s inception in 1998, till it went off air in October 2018. He has also been a part of commercials as well as reality shows while playing Mumbai Police Inspector Daya in the 2014 flick Singham Returns. He was last seen in the movie ‘The Tenant’ released earlier this year.

On the other hand, Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce the new-generation Himalayan later this month with bookings open across the country. The adventure tourer has been comprehensively updated and is built on an all-new platform. The bike is RE’s first to feature liquid cooling, ride-by-wire, all-digital console, and tubeless spokes (to be introduced in India next year). We rode the new Himalayan in the Himalayas recently and prices are now the only bit that remain under wraps.

