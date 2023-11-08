New Royal Enfield Himalayan prices to be announced on November 24, bookings open

The new generation Royal Enfield Himalayan made its global debut at EICMA 2023. The company not only shared the details of the new adventure tourer with the world but also opened its order books in India for the offering . Pre-bookings for the new Himalayan have commenced for a token of ₹10,000, while deliveries will begin after the price announcement on November 24 at RE Motoverse.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is one of the most anticipated launches of the year and easily the most important for the company this year. It marks a new chapter for the brand as it moves to newer technologies while keeping the ethos intact. The Himalayan 450 then will be launched at the manufacturer’s annual festival - RE Motoverse in Goa - a congregation of owners and enthusiasts from across the world. Previously, RE unveiled the 650 Twins at Rider Mania and has brought a special showcase every year at the event.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan gets several firsts for the company including a liquid-cooled engine, lighter components including a forged piston, all-digital console, ride-by-wire, and more. Power comes from the newly developed Sherpa 450 engine. The single-cylinder motor can churn out 39.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

The adventure tourer is built on an all-new twin-spar platform with 43 mm USD front forks and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear while braking performance comes from a 320 mm single front disc and a 270 disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. You get to turn off the rear ABS module when going off-road. With ride-by-wire, the bike also gets two riding modes - Eco and Performance. Furthermore, there’s a bigger 17-litre fuel tank while the stock seat height has gone up to 825 mm with the option to increase it to 845 mm.

The Himalayan 450 rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels. India will get tubed tyres at the time of launch, while tubeless tyres will be introduced later once the homologation process is complete. The bike gets Ceat rubber co-developed with Royal Enfield with a 90/90 unit up front and 140/80 unit at the rear.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan will be available in three variants - Base, Pass and Summit - at the launch. It will get five colour options as well, of which only one has been carried over from the Himalayan 411. We’ve ridden the new Himalayan and the review is scheduled for November 10, 2023. Make sure to watch out.

