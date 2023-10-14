Royal Enfield Motoverse 2023 to take place from 24th November. Check details

Royal Enfield is back with the 13th edition of Motoverse, it will be hosted in Vagator, Goa from 24th November to 26th November. Motoverse was earlier known as Rider Mania and it has become one of the largest events where riders from the whole country gather. The registration fee is ₹2,500 and it can be done as a single person or as a group.

Just like last year, this year the Motoverse will feature five elements - Moto Thrill, Moto Ville, Moto Sonic, Moto Reel and Moto Shop. Moto Thrill consists of the dirt track, slide, trial schools and competitions. For 2023, Royal Enfield has added ‘Shed builds’ which will consist of custom motorcycles where customers themselves can showcase their motorcycle as well if they have a custom one.

Moto Thrill consists of the dirt track, slide, trial schools and competitions. The Moto Ville is a place for the culture of motorcycling, says Royal Enfield. Then there is Moto Sonic with multiple music performances from Taba Chake, Benny Dayal, Oaff x Savera, Tech Panda X Kenzani, Ranj & Cliffr and Gowri Lekshmi. Moto Reel is a platform where riders and non-riders can come together to witness inspirational stories and conversations. The Moto Shop is where the brand will be selling its apparel.

Last year, Royal Enfield showcased its Super Meteor 650 at the Rider Mania. This year, it is expected that the manufacturer will showcase Himalayan 452 which will launch on 7th November. People are very excited about the new Himalayan because it is supposed to fix the shortcomings that the current Himalayan has.

Not only the new motorcycle will be more powerful but it will be lighter as well. It will come with more features, more equipment and it will be more capable than before as well.

