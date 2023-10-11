Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 to launch on 7th November. Check details

Royal Enfield Himalayan has proved that it is quite capable despite its flaws. A lot of excitement was generated when the first test mules of the new-gen Himalayan were spotted. Now, the manufacturer has revealed the Himalayan 452 will go on sale on 7th November. Royal Enfield is also riding the 3 Himalayan 452s from Chennai to Umling La. 24 riders will be riding the motorcycles across 5,500 km.