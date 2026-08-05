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ROYAL ENFIELD Himalayan

₹2.16 - 2.28 Lakhs*
3.8Expert Score
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Royal Enfield Himalayan is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Royal Enfield Himalayan Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    411 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    32.04 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    24.3 bhp
  • Speed iconSpeed
    120 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    32 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    199 kg
View All Himalayan SpecsView specs icon

Royal Enfield Himalayan Videos

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Royal Enfield Himi 2.0 - the all-electric Himalayan on display at #Motoverse2024. Know all details
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Royal Enfield Himi 2.0 - the all-electric Himalayan on display at #Motoverse2024. Know all details

Royal Enfield Himalayan Variants

Royal Enfield Himalayan price starts at ₹ 2.16 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.28 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Himalayan comes in 6 variants. Royal Enfield Himalayan's top variant is Sleet Black.
6 Variants Available
Himalayan Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
411 cc
Himalayan Pine Green
₹2.22 Lakhs*
411 cc
Himalayan Dune Brown
₹2.22 Lakhs*
411 cc
120 Kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Royal Enfield Himalayan comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan image
Rs. 2.16 LakhsOnwards-411 cc24.31 PS32 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Tourer Bikes199 kg2190 mmDiscDiscSpoke
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] imageRs. 1.98 LakhsOnwards
4.71
334 cc29.6 PS29.84 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes187 kg-DiscDiscSpokeHimalayanVSAdventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles AdventureYezdi Motorcycles Adventure imageRs. 1.98 LakhsOnwards
51
334 cc29.6 PS29.8 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes187 kg2180 mmDiscDiscSpokeHimalayanVSAdventure
TVS Apache RTX 300TVS Apache RTX 300 imageRs. 1.99 LakhsOnwards-299.1 cc35 PS28.5 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes180 kg2176 mm---HimalayanVSApache RTX 300
KTM 250 AdventureKTM 250 Adventure imageRs. 2.46 LakhsOnwards
51
250 cc31 PS25 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes177 kg----HimalayanVS250 Adventure
Suzuki V-Strom SXSuzuki V-Strom SX imageRs. 1.98 LakhsOnwards
4.74
249 cc26.5 PS22.2 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes167 kg2180 mmDiscDiscAlloyHimalayanVSV-Strom SX

Royal Enfield Himalayan Expert Review

By: Prashant Singh
By: Prashant Singh

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

When launched in 2016, the Royal Enfield Himalayan made a promising impact on the customers who were long starved for an affordable adventure bike. But against predictions, it struggled to pass through quality and reliability tests at the time and after an initial hype, the sales started to roll back down. But over the years, Royal Enfield introduced several updates on the bike and recently we got to ride the most recent BS 6-version of the Himalayan. So has the Himalayan improved over time or is it still the same? Read on to know.

So apart from the obvious BS 6 update, the Himalayan has gained several minor changes which raise its overall appeal. First of all, the company has tried to elevate its visual quality perception with better finishes and new paint schemes. Our test unit featured the Gravel Grey paint scheme and there are also two-tone models available which are available at a higher cost.

The instrument console is the same busy combination of digital and analogue format dials.
The instrument console is the same busy combination of digital and analogue format dials.

Coming to the updates, you'll see that the bike has gained some blacked-out bits including the steering top yoke, handlebar-end weights and fuel-tank cap which gets a sandblasted texture. The instrument panel is the same busy combination of digital and analogue format dials but the difference is that the digital inserts are now white-backlit, while the previous meter was done in orange. Also new is the button that lets you disengage ABS at the rear wheel. This is a welcoming addition especially for the folks that enjoy dirt slides.

It gets a dedicated button for hazard lights on the handlebar.
It gets a dedicated button for hazard lights on the handlebar.

Not to forget, the very reason for this update is the BS 6-compliant long stroke, 411 cc, single-cylinder unit that fires up with a thumb start and still sounds crisp as ever. With the BS 6 update, it has of course gained a catalytic converter which bulges out on the right side, but it has also lost 0.2 PS which is an insignificant loss honestly. So it now makes 24.3 PS while the torque remains the same at 32 Nm. Overall, there's not much changed in terms of the way its long stroke delivers as there's oodles of torque layered between 3000 rpm to 5000 rpm. It gets to the triple digit speeds in no time and the engine is a delight to ride on the highways.

Has the ride quality improved?

The Himalayan has always been a fantastic machine to ride irrespective of the quality of roads your town has, but it has its own share of niggles which still make some customers shy away from it.

While riding the new Himalayan you’ll realize that its crisp exhaust note is accompanied by a fair degree of engine noise. And it keeps on getting louder as you rev it hard, which can sometimes be frustrating. This constant buzzing noise from the powertrain isn't great to enjoy. But mind you, there are no vibrations even when you are pushing it hard and the bike retains its reassuring ride quality thanks to its long travel suspension, and flat and wide rider's seat which is also decently cushioned for longer rides.

Its lowest-in-class seat height (800 mm) ensures that it is ergonomically friendly for even slightly shorter riders.
Its lowest-in-class seat height (800 mm) ensures that it is ergonomically friendly for even slightly shorter riders.

The Himalayan is ergonomically perfect for someone who is 5’10 or above. But that doesn’t mean short riders can’t swing a leg over it. Its lowest-in-class seat height (800 mm) ensures that it is ergonomically friendly for even slightly shorter riders. While it retains its 'segment-best' 220 mm ground clearance, the fact that its center-stand has been leveled in a way that on certain instances it grazes over bumps, is surprising for an ADV.

Himalayan is easy to get used to. It's a friendly package and you don't need to be a professional rider to master it. It might look intimidating due to its comparatively taller height, but it is as friendly as your everyday commuter, but 10 times the fun.

Sadly, we couldn't take it to the off-roads during the test, but that is a story for another day.

Himalayan is easy to get used to. It's a friendly bike and you don't need to be a professional rider to master it.
Himalayan is easy to get used to. It's a friendly bike and you don't need to be a professional rider to master it.

Does it makes sense?

While the original Himalayan came with a sticker price of 1.55 lakh, it has now rocketed to 1.86 lakh for the latest BS 6 model. A 30k increment for a bike of this class over a period of four years sure sounds big, but honestly there is no other motorcycle in this price bracket that does the things that Himalayan is capable of doing. Since there is no direct competition to the Himalayan, it manages to offer quite a unique package to the adventure junkies which do not wish to invest in the Austrian or Japanese products that cost almost the double.

Should you buy it?

Himalayan isn't perfect and there's still some room for improvement when it comes to the overall quality it offers, but it is an absolute bomb of a product if you look at what price you are paying for it and the fun it promises on your adventures.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Images

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Royal Enfield Himalayan Related News

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
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5 May 2026
Royal Enfield introduces Himalayan Base Camp Ladakh event with workshops, expeditions and community participation.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Base Camp 2026 at Ladakh
27 Apr 2026
View all
 Royal Enfield Himalayan Related News

Royal Enfield Himalayan Specifications and Features

Max Power 24.3 bhp
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Max Torque32 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage32.04 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Headlight Halogen
Engine411.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed120 kmph
View all Himalayan specs and features

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