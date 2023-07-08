Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with 411 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 39.96 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres. The price of Himalayan starts at Rs. 1.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Himalayan sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes, Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less