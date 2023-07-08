HT Auto
Royal Enfield Himalayan Specifications

Royal Enfield Himalayan starting price is Rs. 1,86,811 in India. Royal Enfield Himalayan is available in 6 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Himalayan Specs

Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with 411 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 39.96 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Specifications and Features

Pine Green
Fuel Capacity
15+/- 0.5 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Length
2190 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg
Height
1370 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
10.79s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
19.43m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
6.30s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
6.69s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.06s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.08s
Highway Mileage
39.96 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
53.25m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
33.57m
City Mileage
32.04 kmpl
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
86 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital Electronic Ignition
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:1
Displacement
411 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
78 mm
Chassis
Half-duplex split cradle frame
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Switchable ABS
Yes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Stepup Seat
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
VRLA

Royal Enfield Himalayan News

Image used for representational purposes only.
E20-ready Royal Enfield Classic 350, Himalayan & Interceptor 650 starts reaching dealerships: Details
8 Jul 2023
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 being ridden by CS Santosh. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/ cssantosh)
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 caught in action for the first time ahead of launch
1 Jul 2023
Royal Enfield is going to launch the Himalayan 450 adventure motorcycle in India later this year. It will rival the likes of KTM 390 Adventure and Yezdi Adventure motorcycle. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Bibin Mathew)
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, rival to Yezdi Adventure and KTM 390, spotted testing ahead of launch
29 May 2023
Image of Royal Enfield SG650 Concept used for representational purposes only.
4 Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in 2023: New Bullet 350 to Himalayan 450
27 May 2023
The Adventure and the Roadster share the same double cradle chassis.
Royal Enfield Himalayan rival, 2023 Yezdi Adventure: 5 things to know
20 May 2023
View all
 

Royal Enfield Himalayan Variants & Price List

Royal Enfield Himalayan price starts at ₹ 1.87 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.94 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Himalayan comes in 6 variants. Royal Enfield Himalayan top variant price is ₹ 2.09 Lakhs.

Granite Black
1.87 Lakhs*
411 cc
39.96 kmpl
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Gravel Grey
1.9 Lakhs*
411 cc
39.96 kmpl
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Rock Red
1.91 Lakhs*
411 cc
39.96 kmpl
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Lake Blue
1.91 Lakhs*
411 cc
39.96 kmpl
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Mirage Silver
2.01 Lakhs*
411 cc
39.96 kmpl
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Pine Green
2.09 Lakhs*
411 cc
39.96 kmpl
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

