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HomeCompare BikesHimalayan vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Himalayan Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandRoyal EnfieldRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.16 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage32.04 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc411 cc
Power 24.3 bhp PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Himalayan Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Engine
Front Suspension View
Front Brake View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15+/- 0.5 L15 L
Length
2190 mm2160 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm1455 mm
Height
1370 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg185 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
Width
840 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
86 mm86 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
411 cc411 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateWet multi plates
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm78 mm
Chassis
Half-duplex split cradle frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travelTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travelMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,53,9492,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
2,15,9002,06,394
RTO
17,77217,012
Insurance
20,27720,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4585,235
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved
8 Dec 2024
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?
25 Jan 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
17 Mar 2022
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
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