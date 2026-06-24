In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|38.23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|24.3 bhp PS
|24.31 PS PS