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Benelli TRK 251 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
TRK 251 vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trk 251 Himalayan
BrandBenelliRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.59 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage31.8 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc411 cc
Power21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Benelli TRK 251 Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm300 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Brakes Front
Disc-
Brakes Rear
Disc-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Frame
Steel trestle in steel tubes-
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Saddle Height
800 mm
Length
2070 mm
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Fuel Reserve
2 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-StrokeSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Displacement
249 cc411 cc
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plateWet, multi-plate
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Bore
72 mm78 mm
Stroke
61.2 mm86 mm
Compression Ratio
12:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Suspension Front
Telescopic forks-
Suspension Rear
Telescopic coil spring oil damped-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Techometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
City Mileage
31.81 kmpl-
Highway Mileage
33.97 kmpl-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
7.72s-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
13.72s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.79s-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
8.14s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
17.86m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.82m-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
51.45m-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
DRLs
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1132,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0002,15,900
RTO
20,72017,772
Insurance
11,39320,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2575,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

Benelli TRK 251 will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan.
Benelli TRK 251 launched in India at 2.51 lakh, to rival Himalayan ADV
16 Dec 2021
The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Both motorcycles are the smallest ADVs from their respective manufacturers.
KTM 250 Adventure Benelli TRK 251: Which 250 cc ADV should you buy?
23 Nov 2022
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
One of the key highlights of the new Benelli TRK 251 is its huge 18-litre fuel tank which as per Benelli has been added to complement its touring credentials.
Benelli TRK 251 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price, specs, features compared
16 Dec 2021
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  News

Latest Videos

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Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
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2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
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3 Nov 2023
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2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
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