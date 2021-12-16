In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
TRK 251 vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Trk 251
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Benelli
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.59 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31.8 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm
|24.3 bhp PS