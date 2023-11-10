Royal Enfield Himalayan review: Adventure icon with brand new fashion
Royal Enfield will launch the new generation Himalayan on November 24. The bookings have started before Diwali. The new adventure tourer motorcycle comes as a completely new package with several changes. Check out how it feels, how it rides and how is it different from its predecessor in this review.
Also check these Bikes
Find more Bikes
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹ 2.80 - 3.10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹ 1.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹ 1.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 10 Nov 2023, 12:00 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now