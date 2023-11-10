HT Auto
Royal Enfield Himalayan review: Adventure icon with brand new fashion

Royal Enfield will launch the new generation Himalayan on November 24. The bookings have started before Diwali. The new adventure tourer motorcycle comes as a completely new package with several changes. Check out how it feels, how it rides and how is it different from its predecessor in this review.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Nov 2023, 12:00 PM
First Published Date: 10 Nov 2023, 12:00 PM IST
