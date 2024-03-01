Classic 350, Bullet 350 & 650 Twins help Royal Enfield report 10% growth in Feb

HT Auto
Royal Enfield recently expanded to Turkey's market through a partnership with K-Rides Motosiklet ve Bisiklet San. ve Tic. A.Ş., a subsidiary of Kibar
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
The latest launch from Royal Enfield is the Shotgun 650.
Royal Enfield has announced its sales figures for February. The Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer reported a growth of 10 per cent. The February sales increased from 71,544 units in 2023 to 75,935 units in 2024 which is an increase of 6 per cent. In terms of YTD, the sales figures for 2023’24 stood at 8,37,181 units and for 2022’23 they were 7,62,660 units. So, that was a growth of 10 per cent.

In February 2024, domestic sales grew by 5 per cent as the month's sales increased from 64,436 units to 67,922 units. Surprisingly, the export figures increased by 13 per cent. The brand exported 7,108 units in February 2023 and 8,013 units in February 2024.

In terms of YTD growth, the domestic sales figures grew by 14 per cent from 6,74,956 units in 2022’23 to 7,68,751 in 2023’24. However, the exports fell from 87,704 units to 68,430 units. That is a drop of 22 per cent.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Hunter 450 & Scram 650 spotted together ahead of launch

Royal Enfield recently launched several new motorcycles in the Indian market and they have received a good response from the Indian market. Speaking about the performance for the month of February 2024, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “Over the last few months, while our new motorcycle launches have done exceedingly well, our existing motorcycles have also contributed to our strong growth momentum across bookings and retails. Last month, as well, our bookings and retails continued to grow at healthy levels. In February we also celebrated one year of the launch of our thoroughbred cruiser, The Super Meteor 650, which was marked by nationwide community get-togethers and rides. As we come to the close of the financial year, we are confident of a strong and healthy overall performance, and believe that we can continue this momentum for the next year as well."

