Royal Enfield Hunter 450 & Scram 650 spotted together ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Feb 2024, 11:45 AM
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 450 will share its underpinnings with the Himalayan 450 whereas the Scram 650 will share its underpinnings with Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield Hunter 450 and Scram 650 were spotted recently. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/Biker Ip)
Royal Enfield Hunter 450 and Scram 650 were spotted recently. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/Biker Ip)

Royal Enfield is working on a slew of new motorcycles that are based on various platforms. Recently, two motorcycles based on the 450 cc and 650 cc platforms were spied on Indian roads. The brand was testing the Hunter 450 and the Scram 650. As of now, both these motorcycles do not have a launch date but Royal Enfield has been testing them for quite some time now.

The Hunter 450 will share its underpinnings with the Himalayan 450. In the spy shots, it can be seen that the rear section, tail lamps, the front headlamp and even the exhaust are the same as the Himalayan 450. So, the engine is the same Sherpa 450 unit. It is Royal Enfield's first liquid-cooled engine that puts out 39 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 40 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip-and-assist clutch.

The wheel sizes on the motorcycle are smaller. So, it is expected that there will be 17-inch units in the front as well as at the rear. There will be road-biased tyres which are expected to come from Ceat. Where the Himalayan 450 is an all-out adventure tourer, the Hunter 450 will be a roadster so it will be lighter mainly because of the smaller fuel tank and slightly compact dimensions. All these changes should help in making the Hunter 450 feel more agile than the Himalayan 450.

Then there is the Scram 650. It is based on the same chassis as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. However, the brand has made a few changes. The Scram 650 runs on spoked rims with dual-purpose tyres. There is a new rear-tail section that uses a circular tail lamp. Moreover. up-front there will be up-side down forks.

Also Read : New Royal Enfield 650 cc motorcycle spotted: Hunter 650 or Scrambler 650?

The engine is the same 648 cc, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank that is an air-oil cooled unit. It puts out 46.8 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 52 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox that gets a slip-and-assist clutch. It will use a new 2-in-1 side-mounted exhaust.

First Published Date: 29 Feb 2024, 11:45 AM IST
TAGS: Interceptor 650 Himalayan Royal Enfield Hunter 450 Scram 650

