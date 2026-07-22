Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Key Specs
- Engine647.95 cc
- Mileage25 kmpl
- Power47.4 ps
- Speed212 kmph
- Max Torque52.3 Nm
- Kerb Weight218 kg
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is priced between Rs. 3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is available in 6 variants - Canyon Red, Cali Green, Sunset Strip, Black Ray, Barcelona Blue, Mark 2.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes in seven colour options: Barcelona Blue, Black Pearl, Black Ray, Cali Green, Canyon Red, Mark Two, Sunset Strip.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 647.95 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rivals are Royal Enfield Bullet 650, Royal Enfield Classic 650, BSA Gold Star 650, Harley-Davidson X440 T, QJ Motor SRV 300.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes with a mileage of 25 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
|Rs. 3.15 LakhsOnwards
|647.95 cc
|47.4 PS
|52.3 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|218 kg
|2119 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Royal Enfield Bullet 650
|Rs. 3.65 LakhsOnwards
|647.95 cc
|34.6 kW
|52.3 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|243 kg
|2318 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|Interceptor 650VSBullet 650
|Royal Enfield Classic 650
|Rs. 3.61 LakhsOnwards
|647.95 cc
|47.04 PS
|52.3 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|243 kg
|2318 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Interceptor 650VSClassic 650
|BSA Gold Star 650
|Rs. 3.1 LakhsOnwards
|-
|652 cc
|45.6 PS
|55 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|213 kg
|2206 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Interceptor 650VSGold Star 650
|Harley-Davidson X440 T
|Rs. 2.84 LakhsOnwards
|440 cc
|27.37 PS
|38 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|192 kg
|2156 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Interceptor 650VSX440 T
|QJ Motor SRV 300
|Rs. 3.19 LakhsOnwards
|-
|296 cc
|30.72 PS
|26 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|164 kg
|2110 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Interceptor 650VSSRV 300
Riding gear is an essential component of motorcycling, providing critical protection and comfort for riders. A well-chosen set of gear can significantly reduce the risk of injury in the event of an accident, while also enhancing the overall riding experience. From helmets and gloves to jackets, pants, and boots, riding gear comes in various styles and materials to suit different riding styles, climates, and preferences.
Till now, only Royal Enfield is the only OEM that has been able to find some success with its riding gear and apparel. The brand sells several riding boots but I wanted something that provides a decent amount of protection for my daily commutes or short city rides and they do not look odd with your daily attire.
Royal Enfield does have a decent collection of riding shoes but the one I opted for was the Platoon boots. I have been using these boots for my daily commutes as well as short city runabouts and here is what I think about them after using them for a month.
In terms of design, at first glance, no one would be able to tell that you are wearing riding boots instead of regular boots. Yes, they still attract attention but people do appreciate the design of the boots and I also quite like it. And because they are made up of leather, I expect them to age quite well. There is a ‘Made like a gun’ badge on the sides of the shoes and a neat ‘Royal Enfield’ lettering on the laces. Apart from this, the boots come with white stitching on the sole and there is a toe shift patch with foam padding to help with shifting gears.
(Read more: Royal Enfield Nirvik V2 review : Raising the bar once again)
The Platoon riding boots are very comfortable to wear every day. Yes, they do get a bit warm because of the all-leather construction and there are no perforations as well. Royal Enfield has thought about the fit so the shoes not only come with your regular laces but there is also a zip for quick wear and and removal. If you are not used to wearing boots then it will take some adjustment period which will affect the way you place your boot on the foot peg and while climbing stairs.
The Platoon boots come with decent protection as they are made up of abrasion-resistant leather, and TPU protectors in the toe box, ankle and heel cup. Because of this, these areas are stiffened up to protect the feet in case of an accident. It is important to note that these boots still bend, unlike some other riding boots that are very stiff and can hamper in walking naturally. Royal Enfield also provides a reflective loop and grooved soles to provide a better grip.
If you already have a proper pair of riding boots and are now looking for a pair of riding boots that you can wear on a daily basis, commutes and city runs, then you can take a look at the Platoon riding boots from Royal Enfield. They are quite comfortable, offer a decent level of protection and they do look quite good at least in my opinion. Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots usually retail for ₹6,600 on the OEM's website. However, there are a few offers and deals that you can grab in offline stores and sometimes even on the website.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users rave about the Orange Crush Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 for its stylish design, comfortable ride, and strong performance, though some note its weight may affect maneuverability.
|Max Power
|47.4 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|52.3 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|647.95 cc
|Max Speed
|212 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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