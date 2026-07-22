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ROYAL ENFIELD Interceptor 650

₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
4
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price:

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is priced between Rs. 3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Royal Enfield Interceptor 650?

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is available in 6 variants - Canyon Red, Cali Green, Sunset Strip, Black Ray, Barcelona Blue, Mark 2.

What are the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 colour options?

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes in seven colour options: Barcelona Blue, Black Pearl, Black Ray, Cali Green, Canyon Red, Mark Two, Sunset Strip.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650?

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 647.95 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650?

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rivals are Royal Enfield Bullet 650, Royal Enfield Classic 650, BSA Gold Star 650, Harley-Davidson X440 T, QJ Motor SRV 300.

What is the mileage of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650?

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes with a mileage of 25 kmpl (Company claimed).

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    647.95 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    25 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    47.4 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    212 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    52.3 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    218 kg
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Videos

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#BSAGoldStar650: Quick Look in 60 seconds. It is all set to challenge Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.
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#BSAGoldStar650: Quick Look in 60 seconds. It is all set to challenge Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Variants

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 price starts at ₹ 3.15 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.63 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes in 6 variants. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650's top variant is Mark 2.
6 Variants Available
Interceptor 650 Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
647.95 cc
212 kmph
Interceptor 650 Cali Green
₹3.32 Lakhs*
647.95 cc
212 kmph
Interceptor 650 Sunset Strip
₹3.41 Lakhs*
647.95 cc
212 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Latest Updates

Calendar icon22 Jul 2026
The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and BSA Goldstar 650 compete in India, differing in engine specs, dimensions, features, and price.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jun 2026
Indian automakers, including Royal Enfield and Tata Motors, expand globally to counter tariffs and boost exports.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 May 2026
Royal Enfield plans a ₹2,500 crore manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh to meet growing global demand for motorcycles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
India's automotive industry faces a Rs 25,000 crore loss due to new end-of-life vehicle regulations impacting profitability and compliance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon31 Mar 2026
FASTag annual pass fees will increase by ₹75 to ₹3,075 from April 1, 2026, affecting private vehicle owners.Read Full Story

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Visual Comparison

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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 image
Rs. 3.15 LakhsOnwards
4.64
647.95 cc47.4 PS52.3 NmCruiser Bikes218 kg2119 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Royal Enfield Bullet 650Royal Enfield Bullet 650 imageRs. 3.65 LakhsOnwards
4.4104
647.95 cc34.6 kW52.3 NmCruiser Bikes243 kg2318 mmDiscDisc-Interceptor 650VSBullet 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650Royal Enfield Classic 650 imageRs. 3.61 LakhsOnwards
53
647.95 cc47.04 PS52.3 NmCruiser Bikes243 kg2318 mmDiscDiscSpokeInterceptor 650VSClassic 650
BSA Gold Star 650BSA Gold Star 650 imageRs. 3.1 LakhsOnwards-652 cc45.6 PS55 NmCruiser Bikes213 kg2206 mmDiscDiscSpokeInterceptor 650VSGold Star 650
Harley-Davidson X440 THarley-Davidson X440 T imageRs. 2.84 LakhsOnwards
4.6104
440 cc27.37 PS38 NmCruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes192 kg2156 mmDiscDiscAlloyInterceptor 650VSX440 T
QJ Motor SRV 300QJ Motor SRV 300 imageRs. 3.19 LakhsOnwards-296 cc30.72 PS26 NmCruiser Bikes164 kg2110 mmDiscDiscAlloyInterceptor 650VSSRV 300

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
By: Paarth Khatri

Riding gear is an essential component of motorcycling, providing critical protection and comfort for riders. A well-chosen set of gear can significantly reduce the risk of injury in the event of an accident, while also enhancing the overall riding experience. From helmets and gloves to jackets, pants, and boots, riding gear comes in various styles and materials to suit different riding styles, climates, and preferences.

The heel of the Platoon riding boots sits snugly on the foot pegs so there could be some adjustment period for the rider.
The heel of the Platoon riding boots sits snugly on the foot pegs so there could be some adjustment period for the rider.

Till now, only Royal Enfield is the only OEM that has been able to find some success with its riding gear and apparel. The brand sells several riding boots but I wanted something that provides a decent amount of protection for my daily commutes or short city rides and they do not look odd with your daily attire.

Royal Enfield does have a decent collection of riding shoes but the one I opted for was the Platoon boots. I have been using these boots for my daily commutes as well as short city runabouts and here is what I think about them after using them for a month.

Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots come with a toe shift patch to help with shifting gears
Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots come with a toe shift patch to help with shifting gears

Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots: Design

In terms of design, at first glance, no one would be able to tell that you are wearing riding boots instead of regular boots. Yes, they still attract attention but people do appreciate the design of the boots and I also quite like it. And because they are made up of leather, I expect them to age quite well. There is a ‘Made like a gun’ badge on the sides of the shoes and a neat ‘Royal Enfield’ lettering on the laces. Apart from this, the boots come with white stitching on the sole and there is a toe shift patch with foam padding to help with shifting gears.

(Read more: Royal Enfield Nirvik V2 review : Raising the bar once again)

Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots: Fit

The Platoon riding boots are very comfortable to wear every day. Yes, they do get a bit warm because of the all-leather construction and there are no perforations as well. Royal Enfield has thought about the fit so the shoes not only come with your regular laces but there is also a zip for quick wear and and removal. If you are not used to wearing boots then it will take some adjustment period which will affect the way you place your boot on the foot peg and while climbing stairs.

People who will be wearing the boots for the first time might feel Platoons to be on a heavier side but that is quite normal.
People who will be wearing the boots for the first time might feel Platoons to be on a heavier side but that is quite normal.

Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots: Protection

The Platoon boots come with decent protection as they are made up of abrasion-resistant leather, and TPU protectors in the toe box, ankle and heel cup. Because of this, these areas are stiffened up to protect the feet in case of an accident. It is important to note that these boots still bend, unlike some other riding boots that are very stiff and can hamper in walking naturally. Royal Enfield also provides a reflective loop and grooved soles to provide a better grip.

Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots: Verdict

Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots come with TPU protection for the ankle, heels and toe box.
Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots come with TPU protection for the ankle, heels and toe box.

If you already have a proper pair of riding boots and are now looking for a pair of riding boots that you can wear on a daily basis, commutes and city runs, then you can take a look at the Platoon riding boots from Royal Enfield. They are quite comfortable, offer a decent level of protection and they do look quite good at least in my opinion. Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots usually retail for 6,600 on the OEM's website. However, there are a few offers and deals that you can grab in offline stores and sometimes even on the website.

 

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Images

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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Image 3
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Image 6

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Colours

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Barcelona Blue
Black Pearl
Black Ray
Cali Green
Canyon Red
Mark Two
Sunset Strip
Barcelona blue

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3.65 Lakhs
Interceptor 650vsBullet 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.61 - 3.75 Lakhs
Interceptor 650vsClassic 650
BSA Gold Star 650

BSA Gold Star 650

3.1 - 3.45 Lakhs
Interceptor 650vsGold Star 650
Harley-Davidson X440 T

Harley-Davidson X440 T

2.84 Lakhs
Interceptor 650vsX440 T
QJ Motor SRV 300

QJ Motor SRV 300

3.19 Lakhs Onwards
Interceptor 650vsSRV 300

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.3Safety
5Design
4.8Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users rave about the Orange Crush Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 for its stylish design, comfortable ride, and strong performance, though some note its weight may affect maneuverability.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and aggressive looks
  • check circle iconComfortable upright riding position
  • check circle iconPowerful 648cc engine
  • check circle iconSmooth 6-speed gearbox
  • check circle iconGreat value under ?4 lakhs

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconCan be heavy for some riders
  • warning iconHigh seat height may not suit everyone
  • warning iconLimited storage options
  • warning iconFuel efficiency can be average
  • warning iconMay require regular maintenance
Perfect Highway Motorcycle with Killer Looks
It's the best-in-class motorcycle under ?4 lakhs, offering 650cc parallel-twin engine. It's built for long rides and delivers best experience.
By: Gourav Mishra (Jan 11, 2025)
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royal look
Royal look high performance look ,suitable for indian roads,amazing driving experience,great looks,stylish looks
By: san (Oct 27, 2024)
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Its best for long tours
Its about the looks this bike looks very aggressive and powerfull and i love this bike so mucb an good
By: Mohammed Rayyan ahmed (Aug 12, 2024)
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Perfect Highway Cruiser with beast looks .
The Orange Crush Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 combines vintage charm with modern flair through its vibrant design and retro aesthetics. Powered by a 648cc parallel-twin engine delivering 47 horsepower and 52 Nm of torque, it offers a smooth and responsive ride. The 6-speed gearbox ensures precise shifts, making it suitable for both city and highway rides. Its comfortable upright riding position and effective suspension system enhance long-distance comfort and overall ride quality. This bike is a perfect blend of style, performance, and comfort, making it a standout choice for riders.
By: Hetal (Jun 13, 2024)
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The new colour schemes do look quite attractive.
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 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Related News

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Specifications and Features

Max Power47.4 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque52.3 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage25 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Headlight Halogen
Engine647.95 cc
Max Speed212 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Interceptor 650 specs and features

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