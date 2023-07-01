HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Vs Triumph Street 400: Spec Comparison

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Triumph Street 400: Spec comparison

Triumph recently unveiled its Speed 400 globally. The motorcycle will launch on July 5th and will become the most affordable motorcycle in Triumph's line-up. One of the main rivals to the new Triumph Speed 400 will be the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which helped the manufacturer to gather a chunk of market share. Here is a spec comparison between both motorcycles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM
Both motorcycles are designed as roadsters.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Triumph Street 400: Engine and gearbox

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 uses a 648 cc, air-oil cooled, parallel twin unit with a 270-degree crank. It produces 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,150 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

On the other hand, the Speed 400 is an all-new TR-series engine. It is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a cubic capacity of 398.15 cc. It puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Also Read : Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Yezdi Scrambler: Specs compared

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Triumph Street 400: Hardware

Interceptor 650 uses a steel tubular double cradle chassis that was designed by Harris Performance. It is suspended by 41 mm telescopic forks in the front and twin gas-shock absorbers with pre-load adjustment at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as standard.

Triumph is using a new perimeter frame with a bolt-on sub-frame that is suspended by 43mm upside-down Big Piston forks in the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear with pre-load adjustment Braking duties are being performed by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. It also gets dual-channel ABS.

Watch: India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Triumph Street 400: Features

In terms of features, the Triumph comes with all LED lighting whereas the Royal Enfield only gets an LED headlamp. Triumph is using an analogue speedometer and a digital cluster for the rest of the information whereas the Interceptor is equipped with analogue dials with a small digital readout for the fuel gauge and trip meters.

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS: Interceptor 650 Triumph Royal Enfield Triumph india Speed 400 Roadsters Interceptor 650

