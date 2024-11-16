Segment Average: 25.94 kmpl
Scrambler 650: 25 kmpl
Segment Average: 162.0 kmph
Scrambler 650: 170.0 kmph
Scrambler 650 Latest Update
Scrambler 650 Launch DateThe Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 is expected to launch on 16th Nov 2024.Scrambler 650 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹3.5 Lakhs* Onwards.Scrambler 650 RivalsRoyal Enfield Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, BSA Scrambler 650, Zontes GK350 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 are sought to be the major rivals to Royal Enfield Scrambler 650....Read More
|Body Type
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|Engine
|650 cc
|Max Speed
|170 kmph
*Ex-showroom price
