What is the expected price of Royal Enfield Scrambler 650? The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Royal Enfield Scrambler 650? The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 is expected to launch on 16th Nov 2024, introducing a new addition to the 650 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Royal Enfield Scrambler 650? The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 features a 650 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 25 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.

Which are the competitors of Royal Enfield Scrambler 650? The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 faces competition from the likes of Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 in the 650 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.