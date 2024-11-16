HT Auto
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Front Right View
UPCOMING

ROYAL ENFIELD Scrambler 650

Exp. Launch on 16 Nov 2024
3.5 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Expected Key Specs
Mileage

Segment Average: 25.94 kmpl

Scrambler 650: 25 kmpl

Segment average
Speed

Segment Average: 162.0 kmph

Scrambler 650: 170.0 kmph

Segment average

About Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

Scrambler 650 Latest Update

  • New Royal Enfield 650 cc motorcycle spotted: Hunter 650 or Scrambler 650?
  • Royal Enfield sales surge 11% in September 2024, exports up by 77%

    • Scrambler 650 Launch DateThe Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 is expected to launch on 16th Nov 2024.Scrambler 650 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹3.5 Lakhs* Onwards.Scrambler 650 RivalsRoyal Enfield Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, BSA Scrambler 650, Zontes GK350 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 are sought to be the major rivals to Royal Enfield Scrambler 650.

    ...Read More

    Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Specifications and Features

    Body TypeCafe Racer Bikes
    Mileage25 kmpl
    Engine650 cc
    Max Speed170 kmph

    Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 News

    The test mule takes inspiration from the Hunter 350. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/gokul_easwaran)
    New Royal Enfield 650 cc motorcycle spotted: Hunter 650 or Scrambler 650?
    26 Oct 2022
    Royal Enfield recently launched the 2024 Classic 350 in the Indian market.
    Royal Enfield sales surge 11% in September 2024, exports up by 77%
    2 Oct 2024
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Sept 30: Royal Enfield recall, Citroen C3 Aircross price cut & more
    1 Oct 2024
    Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan, the co-founders of Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle startup Ultraviolette Automotive, seen with the F77 motorcycle. The F99 electric motorcycle, seen to the right, has been ideated, designed and engineered from scratch in Bengaluru and the electric bike maker is calling this India's first-ever superbike.
    Ultraviolette will operate across four different motorcycle segments within two to three years: Ultraviolette CEO
    30 Sept 2024
    Royal Enfield explained that the test revealed that the motorcycles manufactured in the said period were found to have reflectors that may not effectively reflect light, particularly under low-light conditions.
    Royal Enfield recalls these motorcycles. Check if yours is on the list
    30 Sept 2024
    Royal Enfield Videos

    Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
    2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
    13 Aug 2024
    The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
    2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
    8 Aug 2024
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but it is quite different. It will go on sale soon in the Indian market and we are expecting it to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 in the lineup.
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?
    15 Jan 2024
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
    10 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 FAQs

    The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs.
    The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 is expected to launch on 16th Nov 2024, introducing a new addition to the 650 cc segment.
    The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 features a 650 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 25 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
    The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 faces competition from the likes of Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 in the 650 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
    The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 offers a mileage of 25 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

