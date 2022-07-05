HT Auto
    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

    ₹2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    648.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
  TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.71 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
    225.9 cc 45.0 kmpl
  • demo

    • Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

    ₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    648.0 cc 25.35 kmpl
  • demo

    • Zontes GK350

    ₹3.37 - 3.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    348.0 cc
  • demo

    • Keeway SR 250

    ₹1.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    223.0 cc
  • demo

    • BMW R nineT

    ₹18.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1170.0 cc 19.6 kmpl
  • demo

    • Benelli Leoncino 500

    ₹4.6 - 4.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    500.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
  • demo

    • Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

    ₹6.89 - 7.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    649.0 cc
  • demo

    • Ducati Scrambler 1100

    ₹10.91 - 13.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1079.0 cc 19.0 kmpl
  • demo

    • Kawasaki Z900 RS

    ₹16.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    948.0 cc
  • demo

    • Kawasaki Z650RS

    ₹6.92 - 6.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    650.0 cc
  • demo

    • Triumph Street Twin

    ₹7.45 - 8.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    900.0 cc 24.5 kmpl
  • demo

    • BMW R NineT Scrambler

    ₹16.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1170.0 cc 19.6 kmpl
  • demo

    • Ducati Scrambler 800

    ₹7.89 - 9.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    803.0 cc 20.0 kmpl
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    ₹3.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Dec 22
  BMW R NineT Racer

    • BMW R NineT Racer

    ₹16.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1170.0 cc 22.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
  Moto Guzzi V9

    • Moto Guzzi V9

    ₹14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    853.0 cc 18.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Aug 22
  Norton 500

    • Norton 500

    ₹2.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    500.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Nov 22
  Honda 2021 CB1000R

    • Honda 2021 CB1000R

    ₹14.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    998.0 cc 17.1 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Apr 22
  Benelli Leoncino 250

    • Benelli Leoncino 250

    ₹2.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    249.0 cc 37.38 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

    ₹3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    373.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Nov 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

    ₹20.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    961.0 cc 10.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Nov 22
  Norton Dominator

    • Norton Dominator

    ₹23.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    961.0 cc 55.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Nov 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Norton Commando 961 Sport

    ₹20.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    961.0 cc 10.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Nov 22
  Triumph Scrambler 1200

    • Triumph Scrambler 1200

    ₹10.73 - 13.75 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    1200.0 cc 24.6 kmpl

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    LML Star
    LML Star
    1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details