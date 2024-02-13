Saved Articles

HT Auto
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Left View
1/2
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Front Right Side View
2/2

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X starting price is Rs. 11,83,000 in India. Triumph Scrambler 1200 X is available in 3 variant and Powered by a 1200 cc engine. Triumph Scrambler 1200 X mileage is 20-25 kmpl.
11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Key Specs
Engine1200 cc
Mileage20-25 kmpl
Max Speed110-177 kmph
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Variants & Price

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X price starts at ₹ 11.83 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.13 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Scrambler 1200 X comes in 3 variants. Triumph Scrambler 1200 X's top variant is Ash Grey.

Sapphire Black
11.83 Lakhs*
1200 cc
Carnival Red
12.13 Lakhs*
1200 cc
Ash Grey
12.13 Lakhs*
1200 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Specifications and Features

Max Power90PS
Body TypeCafe Racer Bikes
Mileage25 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine1200 cc
Max Speed110-177 kmph
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Ducati Scrambler 1100Triumph Speed TwinTriumph Bonneville T120
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
₹10.91 - 12.37 Lakhs
₹9.46 - 10.99 Lakhs
₹9.29 - 10.65 Lakhs
Engine
1200 cc
1079 cc
1200 cc
1200 cc
Mileage
20-25 kmpl
19 kmpl
19.6 kmpl
21 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
ABS
-
-
Yes
Yes
Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual

Popular Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X News

The Scrambler 1200 X will be offered in three colour schemes.
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X launched at 11.83 lakh. Check what's new
13 Feb 2024
Triumph has made the engine on the Rocket 3 Storm more powerful.
Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R & GT launched at 21.99 lakh, puts out 180 bhp
20 Mar 2024
Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.
Triumph Daytona 660 launch imminent, listed on official website
8 Feb 2024
Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.
India-bound Triumph Daytona 660 unveiled globally. Check details
9 Jan 2024
The Daytona 660 will have a full fairing unlike the Tiger Sport 660.
Triumph Daytona 660 exhaust note teased ahead of Jan 9 unveil
3 Jan 2024
Triumph Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
