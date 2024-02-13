|Engine
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X price starts at ₹ 11.83 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.13 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Scrambler 1200 X comes in 3 variants. Triumph Scrambler 1200 X's top variant is Ash Grey.
|Model Name
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
|Ducati Scrambler 1100
|Triumph Speed Twin
|Triumph Bonneville T120
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
₹10.91 - 12.37 Lakhs
₹9.46 - 10.99 Lakhs
₹9.29 - 10.65 Lakhs
|Engine
1200 cc
1079 cc
1200 cc
1200 cc
|Mileage
20-25 kmpl
19 kmpl
19.6 kmpl
21 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|ABS
-
-
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual