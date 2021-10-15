In 2026 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs. 13.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS PS & 88 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Scrambler 1100 vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler 1100
|Scrambler 1200 x
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 13.4 Lakhs
|₹ 12.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|22.72 to 25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1079 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|85.65 PS PS
|90 PS PS