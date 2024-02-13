Saved Articles

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X On Road Price in Bangalore

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Scrambler 1200 X Price in Bangalore

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 13.29 Lakhs. The on road price for Triumph Scrambler 1200 X top variant goes up to Rs. 13.59 Lakhs in Bangalore. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Sapphire Black₹ 13.29 Lakhs
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Carnival Red₹ 13.59 Lakhs
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Ash Grey₹ 13.59 Lakhs
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Sapphire Black
₹13.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1200 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,83,000
RTO
1,05,040
Insurance
41,417
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bangalore)
13,29,457
Carnival Red
₹13.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1200 cc
Ash Grey
₹13.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1200 cc
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Alternatives

Ducati Scrambler 1100

Ducati Scrambler 1100

10.91 - 12.37 Lakhs
Scrambler 1100 Price in Bangalore
Triumph Speed Twin

Triumph Speed Twin

9.46 - 10.99 Lakhs
Speed Twin Price in Bangalore
UPCOMING
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Onwards
View similar Bikes
Triumph Bonneville T120

Triumph Bonneville T120

9.29 - 10.65 Lakhs
Bonneville T120 Price in Bangalore

Popular Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X News

The Scrambler 1200 X will be offered in three colour schemes.
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X launched at 11.83 lakh. Check what's new
13 Feb 2024
Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.
Triumph Daytona 660 launch imminent, listed on official website
8 Feb 2024
Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.
India-bound Triumph Daytona 660 unveiled globally. Check details
9 Jan 2024
The Daytona 660 will have a full fairing unlike the Tiger Sport 660.
Triumph Daytona 660 exhaust note teased ahead of Jan 9 unveil
3 Jan 2024
The entry performance segment saw some stellar motorcycles arrive in 2023. Here are the ones that were the most impressive
Year Ender 2023: 5 motorcycles launched this year that stand out from the crowd
26 Dec 2023
Triumph Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
Top Luxury Bikes

