Suzuki V-Strom 800DE launched in India. What else can you buy?

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE middle-weight adventure tourer will compete with rivals such as the Honda Transalp XL750, BMW F850 GS and the Triumph Tiger 900 i

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the much-awaited V-Strom 800DE middleweight adventure tourer in the country. The all-new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE has been launched in India at an introductory price of ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom). In the international market, the adventure tourer replaced the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT.

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE comes carrying a complete overhaul over its predecessor and aims to offer improved performance and capability. The motorcycle comes powered by a 776 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft that churns out 83 bhp peak power and 78 Nm of maximum torque. Paired with a six-speed transmission and a bi-directional quick-shifter, the power mill promises a smooth ride and ample torque to tackle treacherous terrains, for which the motorcycle has been developed.

The newly launched Suzuki V-Strom 800DE comes competing with rivals such as the Honda Transalp XL750, BMW F850 GS and the Triumph Tiger 900. If you are planning to buy the new Suzuki adventure tourer, here are the other options you can explore.