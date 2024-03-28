Suzuki V-Strom 800DE adventure tourer launched in India, priced at 10.30 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the much-awaited V-Strom 800DE middleweight adventure tourer in the country. The new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV is priced at an introductory ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom), replacing the V-Strom 650 XT globally. Compared to its predecessor, the new V-Strom 800DE gets a complete overhaul and aims to offer improved performance and capability.

The new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV is priced at an introductory ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom), and takes on the Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F 850 GS and the lik

The new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE comes with a 776 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft that promises a smooth ride and ample torque. The motor develops 83 bhp and 78 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. Suzuki says the 270-degree crankshaft allows the motor to produce the same sound as the older V-Twin engine on the motorcycle.

Also Read : Suzuki V-Strom 800DE unveiled with a new powerful engine

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE draws power from the new 776 parallel-twin motor with a 270-degree firing order, replacing the older V-Twin

The V-Strom 800DE also comes with the Suzuki Cross Balancer system that suppresses vibration for smooth operation, allowing for a lightweight package and nimble handling. The ADV also gets a 2-into-1 exhaust system as well. The bike is underpinned by a rigid steel frame that allows for excellent straight-line stability ensuring comfortable touring over long distances. The front beak is now placed higher for better control over rough roads. Furthermore, the seat rails have a narrow profile for riders to get better control.

Commenting on the launch, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director - Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “The launch of the all-new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE marks a significant milestone for Suzuki Motorcycle India. It is not just a motorcycle, but a symphony of engineering designed for the ultimate adventure. With all-around capabilities and a combination of performance, technology, and versatility, the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is set to redefine the adventure riding experience for enthusiasts across the country. The V-STROM series has consistently aimed to deliver ‘best in class’ touring experiences to motorcycle enthusiasts, a goal towards which we remain steadfast in our commitment and efforts."

The V-Strom 800DE gets the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System bringing a host of active and passive electronic aids

Other hardware components on the V-Strom 800DE include USD front forks from Showa with 220 mm of travel with preload and compression damping. The rear gets a monoshock with preload adjustability as well. Stopping power from dual 310 mm discs at the front and a single disc at the rear. The bike rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels with semi-block pattern Dunlop tyres. The 20-litre fuel tank should offer a decent riding range on the ADV.

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE gets a ground clearance of 220 mm, while the seat height measures 855 mm. The bike gets a short windscreen with three-step height adjustability, while the wide tapered handlebars offer comfort and shock absorption on unpaved surfaces.

Introducing SMIPL’s latest offering, Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President – Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “At Suzuki Motorcycle India, we are dedicated to offering exceptional products to our customers. Following the overwhelming response to the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE at the recent Bharat Mobility Global Expo, we are pleased to launch this motorcycle in India. With distinctive beak design, tough looks and new age features, the V-Strom 800DE caters to premium biking enthusiasts seeking both adventure and purposeful riding experiences."

Other features include a 5-inch TFT digital instrument console with night and day modes. It also gets a USB port, hexagonal LED headlamps, position lighting, taillight and turn indicators. The V-Strom 800DE also gets the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S) brings features like multiple ride modes including the G (Gravel) mode, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, switchable dual-channel ABS, Suzuki Easy Start System, and low rpm assist.

The new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE will be available in three colours - Champion Yellow No. 2, Glass Mat Mechanical Gray and Glass Sparkle Black. The bike will be competing against the Honda XL750 Transalp, Kawasaki Versys 650, Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F 850 GS and the like in the segment.

First Published Date: