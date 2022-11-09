Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV unveiled with a new powerful engine

Suzuki has unveiled the V-Strom 800DE adventure tourer at EICMA 2022. It gets a new engine and styling elements from other V-Strom ADVs.

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled a new adventure tourer for their line-up. It is called V-Strom 800DE and will sit between the V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 650. The sales of the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE will start from February 2023 in Europe and North America. As of now, there is no information regarding Suzuki launching the V-Strom 800DE in the Indian market.

Suzuki has developed an all-new mill with a capacity of 776 cc. It is a liquid-cooled, parallel-twin unit with Suzuki Cross Balancer and a 270-degree crankshaft design. The engine produces 83 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and the torque output is not been revealed. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. Suzuki claims fuel efficiency is 22.7 kmpl.

The ground clearance of the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is rated at 220 mm. However, the seat height is 855 mm which means that some people might be tip-toeing the motorcycle. In terms of dimensions, the V-Strom 800DE is 2,345 mm long, 975 mm wide and has a height of 1,310 mm. The kerb weight of the V-Strom 800DE is 230 kgs and the fuel tank capacity is 20 litres.

The motorcycle comes with ride by wire, fuel injection, Bi-Directional Quick Shift System, Suzuki Easy Start System, Low RPM Assist and a windshield with three adjustable positions. Moreover, there is also a USB socket to charge mobile devices, under protector and knuckle covers. There is also Suzuki Drive Mode Selector with three different power output characteristics. The traction control gets four modes and it can be turned off as well. Suzuki is also offering a 5-inch TFT screen for the instrument cluster.

Suzuki is using a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel. This means that the manufacturer is focusing on V-Strom 800DE's off-road ability. The motorcycle uses wire-spoke wheels and tube-type tyres that have a semi-block pattern.

