HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Suzuki V Strom 800de Adv Unveiled With A New Powerful Engine

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV unveiled with a new powerful engine

Suzuki has unveiled the V-Strom 800DE adventure tourer at EICMA 2022. It gets a new engine and styling elements from other V-Strom ADVs.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Nov 2022, 13:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The V-Strom 800DE gets a brand-new engine.
The V-Strom 800DE gets a brand-new engine.
The V-Strom 800DE gets a brand-new engine.
The V-Strom 800DE gets a brand-new engine.

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled a new adventure tourer for their line-up. It is called V-Strom 800DE and will sit between the V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 650. The sales of the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE will start from February 2023 in Europe and North America. As of now, there is no information regarding Suzuki launching the V-Strom 800DE in the Indian market.

Suzuki has developed an all-new mill with a capacity of 776 cc. It is a liquid-cooled, parallel-twin unit with Suzuki Cross Balancer and a 270-degree crankshaft design. The engine produces 83 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and the torque output is not been revealed. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. Suzuki claims fuel efficiency is 22.7 kmpl. 

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Suzuki V-strom 1050 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki V-strom 1050
₹14.4 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki V-strom 650xt (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki V-strom 650xt
645 cc
₹8.83 - 9.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Suzuki Burgman Street (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Burgman Street
124 cc
₹79,581 - 93,758 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250 (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250
249 cc
₹1.71 - 1.89 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Suzuki Gixxer (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer
155 cc
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Suzuki Dr-z50 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Dr-z50
₹2.55 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The ground clearance of the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is rated at 220 mm. However, the seat height is 855 mm which means that some people might be tip-toeing the motorcycle. In terms of dimensions, the V-Strom 800DE is 2,345 mm long, 975 mm wide and has a height of 1,310 mm. The kerb weight of the V-Strom 800DE is 230 kgs and the fuel tank capacity is 20 litres.

The motorcycle comes with ride by wire, fuel injection, Bi-Directional Quick Shift System, Suzuki Easy Start System, Low RPM Assist and a windshield with three adjustable positions. Moreover, there is also a USB socket to charge mobile devices, under protector and knuckle covers. There is also Suzuki Drive Mode Selector with three different power output characteristics. The traction control gets four modes and it can be turned off as well. Suzuki is also offering a 5-inch TFT screen for the instrument cluster.

Suzuki is using a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel. This means that the manufacturer is focusing on V-Strom 800DE's off-road ability. The motorcycle uses wire-spoke wheels and tube-type tyres that have a semi-block pattern. 

First Published Date: 09 Nov 2022, 13:49 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Adventure tourer
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
Kia_Carens
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
Amazon India to deploy TVS Motor's electric vehicles for last mile deliveries
Amazon India to deploy TVS Motor's electric vehicles for last mile deliveries
Volvo starts delivery of XC40 Recharge, India's most affordable luxury EV
Volvo starts delivery of XC40 Recharge, India's most affordable luxury EV
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV unveiled with a new powerful engine
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV unveiled with a new powerful engine
Toyota removes Urban Cruiser from website. New Brezza-based model coming soon?
Toyota removes Urban Cruiser from website. New Brezza-based model coming soon?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city