The Suzuki Gixxer series continues to be a dominant force in the sub-250cc segment, offering a blend of aggressive styling and reliable performance. For 2026, Suzuki has refreshed the lineup with new colour palettes and minor feature enhancements while maintaining the mechanical integrity that has made the Gixxer a household name.

Suzuki Gixxer 2026 Models: Overview and Key Updates

The 2026 Suzuki Gixxer is available in two primary formats: the street-naked Gixxer 150/250 and the fully-faired Gixxer SF 150/250.

Latest Updates for 2026:

New Aesthetics: Fresh dual-tone colour schemes including Pearl Glacier White with Metallic Mat Platinum Silver and Metallic Triton Blue with Glass Sparkle Black.

Fresh dual-tone colour schemes including Pearl Glacier White with Metallic Mat Platinum Silver and Metallic Triton Blue with Glass Sparkle Black. Ride Connect Features: The digital instrument cluster now comes standard with Bluetooth connectivity across higher variants, offering turn-by-turn navigation and call/SMS alerts.

The digital instrument cluster now comes standard with Bluetooth connectivity across higher variants, offering turn-by-turn navigation and call/SMS alerts. Emission Compliance: All models are fully OBD-2B compliant, meeting the latest BS6 Phase 2 standards for optimised fuel efficiency and reduced carbon footprint.

Pricing Guide (Ex-Showroom)

Model Variant Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.) Gixxer 150 Standard (OBD-2B) ₹ 1,28,765 Gixxer 150 Special Edition ₹ 1,29,219 Gixxer SF 150 Standard (OBD-2B) ₹ 1,37,467 Gixxer SF 150 Special Edition ₹ 1,38,000 Gixxer 250 Standard (Ride Connect) ₹ 1,81,517 Gixxer SF 250 Standard (Ride Connect) ₹ 1,89,768

Performance and Specifications

The Gixxer remains a rider-favorite due to its balanced "diamond" frame chassis and the Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology.

155cc Series Specifications:

Engine: 155cc, 4-cycle, 1-cylinder, Air-cooled, SOHC

155cc, 4-cycle, 1-cylinder, Air-cooled, SOHC Power: 13.41 bhp @ 8000 rpm

13.41 bhp @ 8000 rpm Torque: 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm

13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm Transmission: 5-speed manual

5-speed manual Mileage: Approximately 45 kmpl

Approximately 45 kmpl Braking: Single-channel ABS with front and rear disc brakes

250cc Series Specifications:

Engine: 249cc, Single-cylinder, Oil-cooled (SOCS)

249cc, Single-cylinder, Oil-cooled (SOCS) Power: 26.5 hp @ 9300 rpm

26.5 hp @ 9300 rpm Torque: 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm

22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm Transmission: 6-speed manual

6-speed manual Braking: Dual-channel ABS

Design and Ergonomics

The 2026 design philosophy focuses on "Massive and Slim." The LED headlamp unit is compact yet powerful, lending the bike a meaner street presence. The SF (Sport Fairing) variants feature a clip-on handlebar that provides a sporty riding posture without being overly aggressive for daily commutes.

Key Design Elements:

Twin-Muffler Exhaust: A signature chrome-finished dual-exit exhaust that enhances the exhaust note and visual appeal.

A signature chrome-finished dual-exit exhaust that enhances the exhaust note and visual appeal. Stiff 41mm Front Forks: Provides high rigidity for better handling at high speeds.

Provides high rigidity for better handling at high speeds. Wide Radial Rear Tyre: A 140/60R-17 radial tyre ensures superior grip and stability during cornering.

Why Choose the Suzuki Gixxer in 2026?

With competitors like the Yamaha MT-15 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, the Gixxer carves its niche by offering the smoothest engine in the 150cc class. It is ideal for young professionals and students who need a bike that is fuel-efficient for the city but has enough "big bike" character for weekend rides.

The combination of Suzuki's Easy Start System, high build quality, and the updated Suzuki Ride Connect app makes the 2026 Gixxer a modern, evergreen choice for the Indian market.