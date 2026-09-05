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SUZUKI Gixxer

₹1.26 - 1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Suzuki Gixxer series continues to be a dominant force in the sub-250cc segment, offering a blend of aggressive styling and reliable performance. For 2026, Suzuki has refreshed the lineup with new colour palettes and minor feature enhancements while maintaining the mechanical integrity that has made the Gixxer a household name.

Suzuki Gixxer 2026 Models: Overview and Key Updates

The 2026 Suzuki Gixxer is available in two primary formats: the street-naked Gixxer 150/250 and the fully-faired Gixxer SF 150/250.

Latest Updates for 2026:

  • New Aesthetics: Fresh dual-tone colour schemes including Pearl Glacier White with Metallic Mat Platinum Silver and Metallic Triton Blue with Glass Sparkle Black.
  • Ride Connect Features: The digital instrument cluster now comes standard with Bluetooth connectivity across higher variants, offering turn-by-turn navigation and call/SMS alerts.
  • Emission Compliance: All models are fully OBD-2B compliant, meeting the latest BS6 Phase 2 standards for optimised fuel efficiency and reduced carbon footprint.

Pricing Guide (Ex-Showroom)

ModelVariantEx-Showroom Price (Approx.)
Gixxer 150Standard (OBD-2B) 1,28,765
Gixxer 150Special Edition 1,29,219
Gixxer SF 150Standard (OBD-2B) 1,37,467
Gixxer SF 150Special Edition 1,38,000
Gixxer 250Standard (Ride Connect) 1,81,517
Gixxer SF 250Standard (Ride Connect) 1,89,768

Performance and Specifications

The Gixxer remains a rider-favorite due to its balanced "diamond" frame chassis and the Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology.

155cc Series Specifications:

  • Engine: 155cc, 4-cycle, 1-cylinder, Air-cooled, SOHC
  • Power: 13.41 bhp @ 8000 rpm
  • Torque: 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
  • Transmission: 5-speed manual
  • Mileage: Approximately 45 kmpl
  • Braking: Single-channel ABS with front and rear disc brakes

250cc Series Specifications:

  • Engine: 249cc, Single-cylinder, Oil-cooled (SOCS)
  • Power: 26.5 hp @ 9300 rpm
  • Torque: 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
  • Transmission: 6-speed manual
  • Braking: Dual-channel ABS

Design and Ergonomics

The 2026 design philosophy focuses on "Massive and Slim." The LED headlamp unit is compact yet powerful, lending the bike a meaner street presence. The SF (Sport Fairing) variants feature a clip-on handlebar that provides a sporty riding posture without being overly aggressive for daily commutes.

Key Design Elements:

  • Twin-Muffler Exhaust: A signature chrome-finished dual-exit exhaust that enhances the exhaust note and visual appeal.
  • Stiff 41mm Front Forks: Provides high rigidity for better handling at high speeds.
  • Wide Radial Rear Tyre: A 140/60R-17 radial tyre ensures superior grip and stability during cornering.

Why Choose the Suzuki Gixxer in 2026?

With competitors like the Yamaha MT-15 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, the Gixxer carves its niche by offering the smoothest engine in the 150cc class. It is ideal for young professionals and students who need a bike that is fuel-efficient for the city but has enough "big bike" character for weekend rides.

The combination of Suzuki's Easy Start System, high build quality, and the updated Suzuki Ride Connect app makes the 2026 Gixxer a modern, evergreen choice for the Indian market.

Suzuki Gixxer Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    155 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    38 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    13.6 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    115 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    13.8 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    141 kg
View All Gixxer SpecsView specs icon

Suzuki Gixxer Videos

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Suzuki Gixxer Variants

Suzuki Gixxer price starts at ₹ 1.26 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.27 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Gixxer comes in 2 variants. Suzuki Gixxer's top variant is Special Edition.
2 Variants Available
Gixxer STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
155 cc
115 kmph
Gixxer Special Edition
₹1.27 Lakhs*
155 cc
115 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Suzuki Gixxer Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Sept 2026
A report suggests India's auto MSMEs can boost annual turnover by ₹88,000 crore with 30% productivity improvement.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jul 2026
Suzuki Motorcycle India reported strong sales growth in June 2026, with increased domestic and export sales, and thriving spare parts business.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 May 2026
China's Maextro, a luxury electric sedan featuring Huawei tech, offers opulence and self-parking for around $173,000.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Mar 2026
Zero depreciation car insurance eliminates depreciation deductions on claims, ensuring higher payouts and reducing out-of-pocket costs for repairs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Oct 2025
Suzuki updates Gixxer and Gixxer SF motorcycles with new colors and graphics, enhancing their sporty appeal and offering festive benefits.Read Full Story
HT Auto Awards

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Suzuki Gixxer comparison with similar Bikes

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Suzuki Gixxer Images

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Suzuki Gixxer Colours

Suzuki Gixxer is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Pearl Blange Orange
Metallic Teiton Blue
Glass Sparkle Black
Pearl blange orange

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Suzuki Gixxer Related News

The Suzuki Gixxer lineup has been updated with new dual-tone colour options with refreshed graphics,
Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF updated with new colours, graphics, and festive offers
8 Oct 2025
Suzuki has registered growth in both domestic sales and export segments in August 2025.
Suzuki Gixxer range motorcycles help the company post 9% sales surge in August
2 Sept 2025
Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 have been recalled owing to faulty rear brakes.
Suzuki Gixxer 250 recalled in India owing to faulty rear brake assembly, over 5,000 units affected
1 Sept 2025
The new Suzuki Access, among other models, gets these summer benefits.
Suzuki Access, Avenis, Burgman, Gixxer SF and V-Strom SX get summer benefits. Check details
10 May 2025
The all-new Xtreme 250R is priced at an ex-showroom starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.80 lakh and is pitted against the newly-updated Gixxer 250.
All-new Hero Xtreme 250R vs 2025 Suzuki Gixxer 250: Price, specs and features compared
21 Jan 2025
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 Suzuki Gixxer Related News

Suzuki Gixxer Specifications and Features

Max Power13.6 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque13.8 Nm
Mileage38 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Engine155 cc
Max Speed115 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Gixxer specs and features

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