Suzuki Gixxer Key Specs
- Engine155 cc
- Mileage38 kmpl
- Power13.6 ps
- Speed115 kmph
- Max Torque13.8 Nm
- Kerb Weight141 kg
The Suzuki Gixxer series continues to be a dominant force in the sub-250cc segment, offering a blend of aggressive styling and reliable performance. For 2026, Suzuki has refreshed the lineup with new colour palettes and minor feature enhancements while maintaining the mechanical integrity that has made the Gixxer a household name.
The 2026 Suzuki Gixxer is available in two primary formats: the street-naked Gixxer 150/250 and the fully-faired Gixxer SF 150/250.
Latest Updates for 2026:
|Model
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.)
|Gixxer 150
|Standard (OBD-2B)
|₹ 1,28,765
|Gixxer 150
|Special Edition
|₹ 1,29,219
|Gixxer SF 150
|Standard (OBD-2B)
|₹ 1,37,467
|Gixxer SF 150
|Special Edition
|₹ 1,38,000
|Gixxer 250
|Standard (Ride Connect)
|₹ 1,81,517
|Gixxer SF 250
|Standard (Ride Connect)
|₹ 1,89,768
The Gixxer remains a rider-favorite due to its balanced "diamond" frame chassis and the Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology.
155cc Series Specifications:
250cc Series Specifications:
The 2026 design philosophy focuses on "Massive and Slim." The LED headlamp unit is compact yet powerful, lending the bike a meaner street presence. The SF (Sport Fairing) variants feature a clip-on handlebar that provides a sporty riding posture without being overly aggressive for daily commutes.
Key Design Elements:
With competitors like the Yamaha MT-15 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, the Gixxer carves its niche by offering the smoothest engine in the 150cc class. It is ideal for young professionals and students who need a bike that is fuel-efficient for the city but has enough "big bike" character for weekend rides.
The combination of Suzuki's Easy Start System, high build quality, and the updated Suzuki Ride Connect app makes the 2026 Gixxer a modern, evergreen choice for the Indian market.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Suzuki Gixxer
|Rs. 1.26 LakhsOnwards
|-
|155 cc
|13.6 PS
|13.8 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|141 kg
|2020 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Suzuki Gixxer SF
|Rs. 1.35 LakhsOnwards
|155 cc
|13.6 PS
|13.8 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|148 kg
|2025 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|GixxerVSGixxer SF
|Bajaj Pulsar NS160
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|160 cc
|17.2 PS
|14.6 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|152 kg
|2017 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|GixxerVSPulsar NS160
|Yamaha FZS-FI V3
|Rs. 1.13 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|135 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|GixxerVSFZS-FI V3
|Yamaha FZ-RAVE
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|136 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|GixxerVSFZ-RAVE
|Yamaha FZ-S Fi
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|138 kg
|2000 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|GixxerVSFZ-S Fi
|Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
|Rs. 1.36 LakhsOnwards
|220 cc
|20.4 PS
|18.55 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|160 kg
|2035 mm
|-
|-
|-
|GixxerVSPulsar 220 F
Suzuki Gixxer is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|13.6 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|13.8 Nm
|Mileage
|38 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|155 cc
|Max Speed
|115 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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