Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.43 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.43 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.43 Lakhs