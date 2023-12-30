Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.43 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.43 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Navi Mumbai for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Navi Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.43 Lakhs