2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Suzuki Gixxer 250: Price and specification comparison

KTM has launched the updated 250 Duke in India with a host of upgrades on both the cosmetic and mechanical front . The 2023 KTM 250 Duke comes priced at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Available for booking across India at ₹4,499, the KTM 250 Duke sits in the quarter-litre segment that has been witnessing surging demand from Indian consumers over the last few years. Inspired by the rising demand, several two-wheeler manufacturers have introduced their respective products in the segment. The new 250 Duke comes revising its competition with them.

It won't be a very easy task for the 2023 KTM 250 Duke to grab a sizeable chunk of the Indian 250 cc motorcycle market, as it will have to compete with motorcycles like the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.

Also Read : 2023 KTM 390 Duke vs TVS Apache RTR 310: Price and specification comparison

Here is a price and specification-based comparison between the 2023 KTM 250 Duke and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

Watch: Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review

2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Suzuki Gixxer 250: Price

The 2023 KTM 250 Duke comes priced at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and is already available for booking at ₹4,499. On the other hand, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is priced between ₹1.82 lakh and ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Clearly, the new KTM 250 Duke comes

2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Suzuki Gixxer 250: Specification

The 2023 KTM 250 Duke is powered by a refined 249.07 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that is mated to a six-speed transmission along with a quick-shifter. This power plant puts out 30.5 bhp peak power at 9,250 rpm, and 25 Nm of maximum torque at 7,250 rpm. KTM claims the new 250 Duke comes promising the best-ever power-to-weight ratio.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes drawing power from a 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. Paired with a six-speed gearbox, this engine pumps out 26.13 bhp peak power at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of maximum torque at 7,300 rpm.

First Published Date: