KTM launches 250 Duke in India, gets new chassis, wheels and brakes

KTM India has launched the 250 Duke along with the 390 Duke in the country. The quarter-litre high-performance naked streetfighter has been launched at a price of 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and is available for booking across India at a price of 4,499. The third-generation KTM 250 Duke comes with a host of updates on the mechanical front aiding in better performance.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2023, 11:31 AM
The new third-generation KTM 250 Duke gets ride-by-wire and quick shifter as standard equipment.
Available in two different colour options: Electronic Orange and Ceramic White, the new KTM 250 Duke motorcycle features several updates on the same lines as the new KTM 390 Duke. The 250 Duke now comes with ride-by-wire and quick-shifter technology as standard. Thanks to a new two-piece chassis and a new set of wheels and brakes, the new KTM 250 Duke weighs less than its predecessor. KTM claims that these upgrades have allowed the third-generation 250 Duke to achieve the highest-ever power-to-weight ratio.

Watch: 2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review

Speaking about the design, the new KTM 250 Duke has received some cosmetic updates as well. The high-performance motorcycle retains the sporty and aggressive look with masculine tank extensions and sharp-looking LED headlight. It gets a fully digital five-inch instrument cluster that comes with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and a USB Type-C charging port as well.

₹ 2.05 - 2.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
₹2.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Powering the bike is a refined 250 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which claims to have been improved with the experience gained from the previous generation of the 250 Duke. A larger airbox ensures better air intake for the powerplant. KTM claims that the engine comes completely redesigned and gets optimized cylinder heads and transmission setup.

For suspension duty, the KTM 250 Duke gets an upside-down front fork and an offset mono shock absorber at the rear. For braking duty, the 250 Duke gets disc brakes paired with ABS. It gets technologies like launch control, track mode, cornering ABS etc.

First Published Date: 11 Sep 2023, 11:31 AM IST
TAGS: KTM 390 Duke 250 Duke KTM KTM India KTM Duke KTM 250 Duke KTM 390 Duke

