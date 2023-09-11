KTM launches 390 Duke motorcycle in India. Check price, features and specs

KTM has launched the new 390 Duke motorcycle in India today. The 2024 edition of the bike is offered at a price of ₹3.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The manufacturer has started to accept bookings for the new 390 Duke on its official website at a token amount of ₹4,499. The delivery of the 2024 KTM 390 Duke is expected to start before the festive season kicks in. The new 390 Duke comes with several changes, including a new engine and suspension setup.

KTM had recently unveiled the new 390 Duke globally. It gets a new steel trellis frame with a new sub-frame. They are made up of pressure die-cast aluminium. Apart from this, there is a new curved swingarm as well. The bike is available with two colour options - Atlantic Blue and Electronic Orange Metallic.

The biggest upgrade that the 2024KTM 390 Duke motorcycle gets is its new engine. The unit's capacity has now been increased to 398 cc. It can churn out out 44.25 bhp of maximum power and 39 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox is still a 6-speed unit.

The design of the motorcycle has been updated heavily. Instead of its leaner look earlier, the new 390 Duke appears more muscular. It gets new tank extensions that protrude quite a lot. The headlamp is new and the Daytime Running Lamp is also larger. The rear has also been redesigned, there is a new split seat setup as well. The exhaust now sits under the belly and the monoshock now has an offset position.

The braking hardware on the 2024 390 Duke is taken from the RC 390. It now features new rotors that are lighter. The front disc measures 320 mm whereas the rear one measures 240 mm. The alloy wheels are also lighter and have fewer spokes in them. They are also derived from the RC 390.

In terms of features, KTM has added a new 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, which supports music control, incoming calls and turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle also gets launch control, riding modes, a new Track Mode, SuperMoto ABS, Quickshifter, elf-cancelling indicators, a cruise control, and a speed limiter function.

