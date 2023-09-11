HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ktm Launches 390 Duke Motorcycle In India. Check Price, Features And Specs

KTM launches 390 Duke motorcycle in India. Check price, features and specs

KTM has launched the new 390 Duke motorcycle in India today. The 2024 edition of the bike is offered at a price of 3.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The manufacturer has started to accept bookings for the new 390 Duke on its official website at a token amount of 4,499. The delivery of the 2024 KTM 390 Duke is expected to start before the festive season kicks in. The new 390 Duke comes with several changes, including a new engine and suspension setup.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2023, 09:20 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
KTM India has launched the new 390 Duke motorcycle at ₹3.11 lakh, around ₹13,000 more than the outgoing model.
KTM India has launched the new 390 Duke motorcycle at ₹3.11 lakh, around ₹13,000 more than the outgoing model.

KTM had recently unveiled the new 390 Duke globally. It gets a new steel trellis frame with a new sub-frame. They are made up of pressure die-cast aluminium. Apart from this, there is a new curved swingarm as well. The bike is available with two colour options - Atlantic Blue and Electronic Orange Metallic.

The biggest upgrade that the 2024KTM 390 Duke motorcycle gets is its new engine. The unit's capacity has now been increased to 398 cc. It can churn out out 44.25 bhp of maximum power and 39 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox is still a 6-speed unit.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ktm 390 Duke 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm 390 Duke 2024
₹3.3 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Keeway K300 N (HT Auto photo)
Keeway K300 N
₹ 2.65 - 2.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Cb300r (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cb300r
₹ 2.77 - 2.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
₹2.8 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ktm 390 Adventure X (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 390 Adventure X
₹2.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
₹2.8 - 3.1 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The design of the motorcycle has been updated heavily. Instead of its leaner look earlier, the new 390 Duke appears more muscular. It gets new tank extensions that protrude quite a lot. The headlamp is new and the Daytime Running Lamp is also larger. The rear has also been redesigned, there is a new split seat setup as well. The exhaust now sits under the belly and the monoshock now has an offset position.

The braking hardware on the 2024 390 Duke is taken from the RC 390. It now features new rotors that are lighter. The front disc measures 320 mm whereas the rear one measures 240 mm. The alloy wheels are also lighter and have fewer spokes in them. They are also derived from the RC 390.

In terms of features, KTM has added a new 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, which supports music control, incoming calls and turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle also gets launch control, riding modes, a new Track Mode, SuperMoto ABS, Quickshifter, elf-cancelling indicators, a cruise control, and a speed limiter function.

First Published Date: 11 Sep 2023, 09:20 AM IST
TAGS: KTM 390 Duke KTM KTM India 390 Duke

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Rylan Car Vacuum Powerful Portable & High Power 12V Car Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Car and Home Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner Multipurpose Vaccum Cleaner
Rs. 1,099 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.