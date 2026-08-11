The KTM 490 Duke is one of the most anticipated upcoming middleweight naked streetfighters in India. Positioned between the popular 390 Duke and larger parallel-twin motorcycles, the 490 Duke aims to deliver sharper acceleration, superior high-speed refinement, and advanced rider aids for performance enthusiasts.

Below is an in-depth breakdown of the expected price, launch timeline, technical specifications, and key features.

Price and Launch Timeline

The expected launch details and estimated pricing for the Indian market include:

Expected Price: Rs. 3.50 Lakh - Rs. 3.80 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

Rs. 3.50 Lakh - Rs. 3.80 Lakh (Ex-showroom) Expected Launch Window: Late 2026 to 2027

Late 2026 to 2027 Target Segment: Sub-500cc Premium Streetfighter

Technical Specifications Overview

Here is a full overview of the technical specifications expected on the upcoming 490 Duke based on testing data and industry disclosures:

Specification Details Engine Capacity 490 cc Engine Type Parallel-Twin / Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, 4-Valve, DOHC Maximum Power Output ~55 PS to 60 PS @ 9,000 RPM Maximum Torque ~45 Nm to 50 Nm @ 7,000 RPM Transmission 6-Speed Manual with PASC Anti-hopping Slipper Clutch Fuel Supply System Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) with Ride-by-Wire Frame Type Powder-Coated Steel Trellis Frame Front Suspension WP Apex Upside-Down (USD) Telescopic Forks Rear Suspension WP Apex Monoshock (Preload Adjustable) Front Brake 320 mm Disc with Radial Calliper Rear Brake 230 mm Disc Braking System Dual-Channel ABS with Supermoto Mode Front Tyre 110/70-R17 (Tubeless, Alloy Wheel) Rear Tyre 150/60-R17 (Tubeless, Alloy Wheel) Seat Height 830 mm Ground Clearance 185 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 13.4 Litres Kerb / Dry Weight ~149 kg (Dry Weight) Expected Top Speed ~200 km/h Expected Fuel Efficiency ~25 km/l

Key Features and Highlights

The 490 Duke will come equipped with class-leading electronics and hardware to handle both daily street commutes and aggressive track riding:

1. Performance and Engine Dynamics

Engineered to bridge the gap between single-cylinder lightweights and heavy middleweights, the 490cc platform provides higher top-end capability and smoother power delivery across the rev range. Coupled with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch, gear transitions remain stable even during aggressive downshifting.

2. Electronics and Driver Aids

Full-Colour TFT Display: Integrated instrument console supporting smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alerts, and media controls.

Integrated instrument console supporting smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alerts, and media controls. Riding Modes & Traction Control: Ride-by-wire system enabling multi-stage traction control and customizable riding modes (Street, Sport, and Rain).

Ride-by-wire system enabling multi-stage traction control and customizable riding modes (Street, Sport, and Rain). Advanced ABS: Dual-channel ABS system equipped with Supermoto mode, allowing rear-wheel lock manipulation for controlled slide entries on tracks.

3. Aggressive Streetfighter Ergonomics

Carrying forward KTM's signature design philosophy, the bike features sharp bodywork, split LED headlights, an exposed steel trellis chassis, and an upright yet sporty seating position.

Segment Competitors

Upon its official market release, the 490 Duke will compete against strong contenders in the 300cc to 500cc segment:

Yamaha MT-03: Rs. 3.30 Lakh

Rs. 3.30 Lakh KTM 390 Duke R: Rs. 3.39 Lakh

Rs. 3.39 Lakh QJ Motor SRK 400: Rs. 3.89 Lakh

Rs. 3.89 Lakh Aprilia RS 457 / Tuono 457: Rs. 4.10 Lakh - Rs. 4.25 Lakh

KTM 490 Duke FAQs:

What is the expected price of the KTM 490 Duke in India?

The expected ex-showroom price starts from Rs. 3.50 Lakh to Rs. 3.80 Lakh.

What mileage can be expected from the 490 Duke?

The estimated fuel efficiency is around 25 km/l under mixed riding conditions.

Is the 490 Duke replacing the 390 Duke in India?

No, the 490 Duke is expected to sit alongside or above the 390 range as a more premium, higher-performing alternative for riders seeking extra highway punch and refinement.