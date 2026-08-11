KTM 490 Duke Key Specs
- Engine490 cc
- Mileage25 kmpl
- Speed200 kmph
The KTM 490 Duke is one of the most anticipated upcoming middleweight naked streetfighters in India. Positioned between the popular 390 Duke and larger parallel-twin motorcycles, the 490 Duke aims to deliver sharper acceleration, superior high-speed refinement, and advanced rider aids for performance enthusiasts.
Below is an in-depth breakdown of the expected price, launch timeline, technical specifications, and key features.
The expected launch details and estimated pricing for the Indian market include:
Here is a full overview of the technical specifications expected on the upcoming 490 Duke based on testing data and industry disclosures:
|Specification
|Details
|Engine Capacity
|490 cc
|Engine Type
|Parallel-Twin / Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, 4-Valve, DOHC
|Maximum Power Output
|~55 PS to 60 PS @ 9,000 RPM
|Maximum Torque
|~45 Nm to 50 Nm @ 7,000 RPM
|Transmission
|6-Speed Manual with PASC Anti-hopping Slipper Clutch
|Fuel Supply System
|Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) with Ride-by-Wire
|Frame Type
|Powder-Coated Steel Trellis Frame
|Front Suspension
|WP Apex Upside-Down (USD) Telescopic Forks
|Rear Suspension
|WP Apex Monoshock (Preload Adjustable)
|Front Brake
|320 mm Disc with Radial Calliper
|Rear Brake
|230 mm Disc
|Braking System
|Dual-Channel ABS with Supermoto Mode
|Front Tyre
|110/70-R17 (Tubeless, Alloy Wheel)
|Rear Tyre
|150/60-R17 (Tubeless, Alloy Wheel)
|Seat Height
|830 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13.4 Litres
|Kerb / Dry Weight
|~149 kg (Dry Weight)
|Expected Top Speed
|~200 km/h
|Expected Fuel Efficiency
|~25 km/l
The 490 Duke will come equipped with class-leading electronics and hardware to handle both daily street commutes and aggressive track riding:
Engineered to bridge the gap between single-cylinder lightweights and heavy middleweights, the 490cc platform provides higher top-end capability and smoother power delivery across the rev range. Coupled with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch, gear transitions remain stable even during aggressive downshifting.
Carrying forward KTM's signature design philosophy, the bike features sharp bodywork, split LED headlights, an exposed steel trellis chassis, and an upright yet sporty seating position.
Upon its official market release, the 490 Duke will compete against strong contenders in the 300cc to 500cc segment:
The expected ex-showroom price starts from Rs. 3.50 Lakh to Rs. 3.80 Lakh.
The estimated fuel efficiency is around 25 km/l under mixed riding conditions.
No, the 490 Duke is expected to sit alongside or above the 390 range as a more premium, higher-performing alternative for riders seeking extra highway punch and refinement.
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|Yes
|Engine
|490.0 cc
|Max Speed
|200 Kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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