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KTM 490 Duke

Exp. Launch on 30 Sept 2026
₹3.5 Lakhs* Onwards
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The KTM 490 Duke is one of the most anticipated upcoming middleweight naked streetfighters in India. Positioned between the popular 390 Duke and larger parallel-twin motorcycles, the 490 Duke aims to deliver sharper acceleration, superior high-speed refinement, and advanced rider aids for performance enthusiasts.

Below is an in-depth breakdown of the expected price, launch timeline, technical specifications, and key features.

Price and Launch Timeline

The expected launch details and estimated pricing for the Indian market include:

  • Expected Price: Rs. 3.50 Lakh - Rs. 3.80 Lakh (Ex-showroom)
  • Expected Launch Window: Late 2026 to 2027
  • Target Segment: Sub-500cc Premium Streetfighter

Technical Specifications Overview

Here is a full overview of the technical specifications expected on the upcoming 490 Duke based on testing data and industry disclosures:

SpecificationDetails
Engine Capacity490 cc
Engine TypeParallel-Twin / Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, 4-Valve, DOHC
Maximum Power Output~55 PS to 60 PS @ 9,000 RPM
Maximum Torque~45 Nm to 50 Nm @ 7,000 RPM
Transmission6-Speed Manual with PASC Anti-hopping Slipper Clutch
Fuel Supply SystemElectronic Fuel Injection (EFI) with Ride-by-Wire
Frame TypePowder-Coated Steel Trellis Frame
Front SuspensionWP Apex Upside-Down (USD) Telescopic Forks
Rear SuspensionWP Apex Monoshock (Preload Adjustable)
Front Brake320 mm Disc with Radial Calliper
Rear Brake230 mm Disc
Braking SystemDual-Channel ABS with Supermoto Mode
Front Tyre110/70-R17 (Tubeless, Alloy Wheel)
Rear Tyre150/60-R17 (Tubeless, Alloy Wheel)
Seat Height830 mm
Ground Clearance185 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity13.4 Litres
Kerb / Dry Weight~149 kg (Dry Weight)
Expected Top Speed~200 km/h
Expected Fuel Efficiency~25 km/l

Key Features and Highlights

The 490 Duke will come equipped with class-leading electronics and hardware to handle both daily street commutes and aggressive track riding:

1. Performance and Engine Dynamics

Engineered to bridge the gap between single-cylinder lightweights and heavy middleweights, the 490cc platform provides higher top-end capability and smoother power delivery across the rev range. Coupled with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch, gear transitions remain stable even during aggressive downshifting.

2. Electronics and Driver Aids

  • Full-Colour TFT Display: Integrated instrument console supporting smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alerts, and media controls.
  • Riding Modes & Traction Control: Ride-by-wire system enabling multi-stage traction control and customizable riding modes (Street, Sport, and Rain).
  • Advanced ABS: Dual-channel ABS system equipped with Supermoto mode, allowing rear-wheel lock manipulation for controlled slide entries on tracks.

3. Aggressive Streetfighter Ergonomics

Carrying forward KTM's signature design philosophy, the bike features sharp bodywork, split LED headlights, an exposed steel trellis chassis, and an upright yet sporty seating position.

Segment Competitors

Upon its official market release, the 490 Duke will compete against strong contenders in the 300cc to 500cc segment:

  • Yamaha MT-03: Rs. 3.30 Lakh
  • KTM 390 Duke R: Rs. 3.39 Lakh
  • QJ Motor SRK 400: Rs. 3.89 Lakh
  • Aprilia RS 457 / Tuono 457: Rs. 4.10 Lakh - Rs. 4.25 Lakh

KTM 490 Duke FAQs:

What is the expected price of the KTM 490 Duke in India?

The expected ex-showroom price starts from Rs. 3.50 Lakh to Rs. 3.80 Lakh.

What mileage can be expected from the 490 Duke?

The estimated fuel efficiency is around 25 km/l under mixed riding conditions.

Is the 490 Duke replacing the 390 Duke in India?

No, the 490 Duke is expected to sit alongside or above the 390 range as a more premium, higher-performing alternative for riders seeking extra highway punch and refinement.

KTM 490 Duke Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    490 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    25 kmpl
  • Speed iconSpeed
    200 kmph
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KTM 490 Duke Variants

KTM 490 Duke price is expected to start at ₹ 3.5 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
490 Duke KTM STD
₹3.5 Lakhs*
490 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

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KTM 490 Duke User Opinions & Ratings

4.8Engine & Performance
4.8Features
4.6Safety
4.7Design
4.6Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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User Reviews

Redefining the Segment
The design looks clean and refined. With all the features on offer, I believe this could become the new segment leader. With a dual-cylinder setup, the exhaust note is expected to sound great, and the performance should be phenomenal.
By: Roshan (Feb 23, 2026)
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Very good bike
The KTM Duke 390 looks like a devil on the road. It is a high-performance sports bike with impressive power and speed. The service cost is low, and the price is affordable. That’s why I like the Duke 390.
By: Roktim kolita (Feb 19, 2026)
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High-Speed Performance with Smooth
This bike is very beautiful and looks amazing in white. The design is awesome, and the speed is impressive. It has high power, high RPM, and strong torque. The gear shifter works smoothly, and the ABS and side controls are excellent.
By: Santosh (Feb 18, 2026)
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Super Bike Highlights
The bike looks very rugged and aggressive, almost like a devil. I didn’t expect much mileage from this 490cc vehicle, but overall it feels like good value for money. The price may vary, and a lower price could attract more youngsters. It also needs a reliable service center to match its performance.
By: Ganesh S (Jan 31, 2026)
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Best of the Best
It features a powerful engine producing around 55–60 HP and 45–50 Nm of torque, delivering quick acceleration and agile performance. The bike handles exceptionally well and is ideal for performance enthusiasts. The aggressive naked-bike design looks stunning, with a distinctive headlight that adds to its strong road presence. Overall, it is considered highly attractive.
By: Sharath (Jan 20, 2026)
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KTM 490 Duke Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Mileage25.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightYes
Engine490.0 cc
Max Speed200 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
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