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SUZUKI Gixxer 250

₹1.82 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
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Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price:

Suzuki Gixxer 250 is priced between Rs. 1.82 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Suzuki Gixxer 250?

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available in 2 variants - STD, Special Edition.

What are the Suzuki Gixxer 250 colour options?

Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes in two colour options: Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Metallic Matte Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Suzuki Gixxer 250?

Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 250 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Suzuki Gixxer 250?

Suzuki Gixxer 250 rivals are Hero Karizma XMR 250, Honda NX200, Hero Karizma XMR, Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor, KTM 250 Duke, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

What is the mileage of Suzuki Gixxer 250?

Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes with a mileage of 38 kmpl (Company claimed).

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    250 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    38 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    27.9 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    130 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    22.5 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    156 kg
View All Gixxer 250 SpecsView specs icon

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Variants

Suzuki Gixxer 250 price starts at ₹ 1.82 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.82 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes in 2 variants. Suzuki Gixxer 250's top variant is Special Edition.
2 Variants Available
Gixxer 250 STD
₹1.82 Lakhs*
250 cc
130 kmph
Gixxer 250 Special Edition
₹1.82 Lakhs*
250 cc
130 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Latest Updates

Calendar icon24 Jul 2026
India's government confirms premium petrol remains ethanol-free, while E20 ethanol blend faces scrutiny for vehicle issues.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Jul 2026
In 2025, road accidents in India rose by 5.30%, resulting in 183,382 deaths, prompting government action.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Union Ministers promote ethanol-blended fuel, with E85 being cheaper than E20, aiming to reduce costs and support cleaner energy.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Apr 2026
India's commercial vehicle industry is set to peak at 12.4 lakh units in FY27, driven by domestic demand and infrastructure spending.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Mar 2026
Indian automakers delay shipments to the Middle East due to escalating tensions, rising shipping costs, and container shortages.Read Full Story

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Visual Comparison

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Suzuki Gixxer 250 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Suzuki Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250 image
Rs. 1.82 LakhsOnwards
4.690
250 cc27.9 PS22.5 NmSports Bikes156 kg2010 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Honda NX200Honda NX200 imageRs. 1.56 LakhsOnwards
4.835
184.4 cc16.99 PS15.7 NmSports Bikes--DiscDiscAlloyGixxer 250VSNX200
Hero Karizma XMRHero Karizma XMR imageRs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
4.4105
210 cc-20.4 NmSports Bikes163.5 kg2068 mmDiscDiscAlloyGixxer 250VSKarizma XMR
Okaya EV Ferrato DisruptorOkaya EV Ferrato Disruptor imageRs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
4.5102
-6.37 kW-Sports Bikes--DiscDiscAlloyGixxer 250VSFerrato Disruptor
KTM 250 DukeKTM 250 Duke imageRs. 2.17 LakhsOnwards
4.525
250 cc31 PS25 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes162.8 kg-DiscDiscAlloyGixxer 250VS250 Duke
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 imageRs. 1.9 LakhsOnwards
4.4156
250 cc26.5 PS22.2 NmSports Bikes161 kg2010 mmDiscDiscAlloyGixxer 250VSGixxer SF 250

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Images

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Image 1
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Image 2
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Image 3
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Image 4
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Image 5
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Image 6

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Colours

Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Metallic Matte Stellar Blue
Metallic Matte Black
Metallic matte stellar blue

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.56 Lakhs
Gixxer 250vsNX200
Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs
Gixxer 250vsKarizma XMR
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
Gixxer 250vsFerrato Disruptor
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.17 Lakhs
Gixxer 250vs250 Duke
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

1.9 - 2.07 Lakhs
Gixxer 250vsGixxer SF 250

Suzuki Gixxer 250 User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.7Safety
4.8Design
4.6Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Suzuki Gixxer 250 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Gixxer 250 for its performance, smooth engine, and fuel efficiency, while highlighting its reliable commuting ability but expressing concerns about seat comfort and limited features.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExceptional performance
  • check circle iconRefined engine at high speeds
  • check circle iconGood fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconReliable for daily commutes and stability
  • check circle iconSlick 6-speed gearbox

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconUncomfortable pillion seat
  • warning iconHard seat for long rides
  • warning iconLimited features compared to competitors
  • warning iconHigh upkeep costs
  • warning iconBlind spots in mirrors
Perfect choice
Best 250cc bike for Indian conditions. Good ground clearance and great safety. Suzuki reliability is a huge plus point.
By: Kiran Kadam (Apr 29, 2026)
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Classy design
Looks very premium in silver. Build quality is top notch. Riding it is a great experience every day. No issues so far.
By: Seema Chavan (Apr 29, 2026)
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Smooth ride
I love how easy it is to ride. Not intimidating at all. Very smooth engine and light clutch. Perfect for city roads.
By: Anuja Shinde (Apr 29, 2026)
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Best in segment
Tried many bikes but Gixxer 250 feels the most balanced. Comfort and power are perfectly matched. Truly a 5 star bike.
By: Poonam More (Apr 29, 2026)
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Power packed
The 26 PS power is felt instantly. Great mid range. Very stable under hard braking. Design is very muscular and sporty.
By: Tejaswini Jadhav (Apr 29, 2026)
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Suzuki Gixxer 250 Related News

Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 have been recalled owing to faulty rear brakes.
Suzuki Gixxer 250 recalled in India owing to faulty rear brake assembly, over 5,000 units affected
1 Sept 2025
The all-new Xtreme 250R is priced at an ex-showroom starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.80 lakh and is pitted against the newly-updated Gixxer 250.
All-new Hero Xtreme 250R vs 2025 Suzuki Gixxer 250: Price, specs and features compared
21 Jan 2025
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
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 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Related News

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Specifications and Features

Max Power27.9 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque22.5 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage38 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine250 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed130 kmph
View all Gixxer 250 specs and features

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