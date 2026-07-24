Suzuki Gixxer 250 Key Specs
- Engine250 cc
- Mileage38 kmpl
- Power27.9 ps
- Speed130 kmph
- Max Torque22.5 Nm
- Kerb Weight156 kg
Suzuki Gixxer 250 is priced between Rs. 1.82 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available in 2 variants - STD, Special Edition.
Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes in two colour options: Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Metallic Matte Black.
Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 250 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.
Suzuki Gixxer 250 rivals are Hero Karizma XMR 250, Honda NX200, Hero Karizma XMR, Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor, KTM 250 Duke, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.
Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes with a mileage of 38 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Suzuki Gixxer 250
|Rs. 1.82 LakhsOnwards
|250 cc
|27.9 PS
|22.5 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|156 kg
|2010 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda NX200
|Rs. 1.56 LakhsOnwards
|184.4 cc
|16.99 PS
|15.7 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Gixxer 250VSNX200
|Hero Karizma XMR
|Rs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
|210 cc
|-
|20.4 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|163.5 kg
|2068 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Gixxer 250VSKarizma XMR
|Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|6.37 kW
|-
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Gixxer 250VSFerrato Disruptor
|KTM 250 Duke
|Rs. 2.17 LakhsOnwards
|250 cc
|31 PS
|25 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|162.8 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Gixxer 250VS250 Duke
|Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
|Rs. 1.9 LakhsOnwards
|250 cc
|26.5 PS
|22.2 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|161 kg
|2010 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Gixxer 250VSGixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available in the 2 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Gixxer 250 for its performance, smooth engine, and fuel efficiency, while highlighting its reliable commuting ability but expressing concerns about seat comfort and limited features.
|Max Power
|27.9 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|22.5 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|38 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|250 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|130 kmph
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