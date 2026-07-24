Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price:

Suzuki Gixxer 250 is priced between Rs. 1.82 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Suzuki Gixxer 250?

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available in 2 variants - STD, Special Edition.

What are the Suzuki Gixxer 250 colour options?

Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes in two colour options: Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Metallic Matte Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Suzuki Gixxer 250?

Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 250 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Suzuki Gixxer 250?

Suzuki Gixxer 250 rivals are Hero Karizma XMR 250, Honda NX200, Hero Karizma XMR, Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor, KTM 250 Duke, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

What is the mileage of Suzuki Gixxer 250?

Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes with a mileage of 38 kmpl (Company claimed).