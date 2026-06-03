PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/18

SUZUKI e Access

₹1.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹3822
4.5
100
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Suzuki e Access Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    71 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    95 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    3.07 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    4.1 kW
View All e Access SpecsView specs icon
Personal Finance Widget

Suzuki e Access Variants

Suzuki e Access price starts at ₹ 1.88 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
e Access STD
₹1.88 Lakhs*
71 kmph
95 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Suzuki e Access Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Jun 2026
The Mahindra XEV 9S and XEV 9e are new electric SUVs, offering family-friendly features and impressive ranges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Feb 2026
The Suzuki e-Access electric scooter offers a 95 km range and up to Rs 19,800 in benefits.Read Full Story

Suzuki e Access Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with e Access.
Suzuki e Access
TVS iQube
VS
Suzuki e AccessSelect model
TVS iQubeSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Suzuki e Access comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Suzuki e Access
Suzuki e Access image
Rs. 1.88 LakhsOnwards
4.5100
15 NmScooters122 kgDiscDrumAlloy95 km4 Hours 30 Minutes4.1 kW
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1459
-Scooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWe AccessVSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6146
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-e AccessVSChetak
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.4160
-Scooters125 kg---159 km6 Hours 30 Minutes4.3 kWe AccessVSRizta
Ather Energy 450XAther Energy 450X imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.53
-Scooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km4 Hours 30 Minutes6400 We AccessVS450X
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.51
22 NmScooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km5 Hours 30 Minutes5.4 kWe AccessVS450S
TVS XTVS X imageRs. 2.64 LakhsOnwards--Scooters----140 km4 Hours 30 Minutes7 kWe AccessVSX

Suzuki e Access Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
By: Paarth Khatri

Suzuki showcased its first electric two-wheeler at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The e-Access is the brand's first foray into the electric mobility segment. While the name of the new scooter is borrowed from the Access 125, the new electric scooter is not just an electric counterpart of the ICE version. There is a whole lot of new with the e-Access. Suzuki invited us to Bangalore, where we got to take a short test ride of the new electric scooter at a go-kart track. Here's our quick impressions of the new e-scooter.

The e-Access feels premium because of how the scooter feels in terms of build quality, no panel gaps and switch gear.
The e-Access feels premium because of how the scooter feels in terms of build quality, no panel gaps and switch gear.

While the design is subjective, the e-Access does look striking and quite modern. There is a slim LED headlamp in the front, along with a vertically positioned LED Daytime Running Lamp positioned on the apron. A special mention goes to the design of the alloy wheels, they are probably the best alloys currently on any family scooter in the Indian market. The front apron is quite steep, the seat is quite long with a dual-tone colour design at the rear. The scooter looks quite clean with wires visible anywhere. In fact, even the quality of the scooter, paint and switchgear is fantastic. There are three colour options on offer - Pearl Grace White, Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red and Metallic Fibroin Gray.

Suzuki e-Access: Performance

There are no dangling wires anywhere on the scooter. It is all clean and a special mention goes to how great the alloy wheels look.
There are no dangling wires anywhere on the scooter. It is all clean and a special mention goes to how great the alloy wheels look.

The electric motor on duty transfers the power to the rear wheel using a belt-drive system. It puts out 5.49 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 15 Nm. The acceleration is brisk, but if you have to overtake someone in a hurry, then that would require planning. For daily day-to-day city rides, the performance should be just enough if you ride sedately. A bit more performance from the scooter would have been nice. What is most impressive with the e-Access is the way the throttle response has been calibrated.

There are three riding modes on offer - Eco, Ride A and Ride B. To switch the riding mode, there is a dedicated button, but to shift between Ride A and Ride B, the scooter needs to come to a halt, which feels a bit unnecessary.

Braking duties are done by a disc brake in the front and a drum at the rear. The front lacks the bite and feel.
Braking duties are done by a disc brake in the front and a drum at the rear. The front lacks the bite and feel.

In Eco mode, the scooter's top speed is limited to 55 kmph. In Ride mode A, the top speed is 71 kmph with regenerative braking set to 2 kW, whereas in Ride mode B, the regenerative braking is 1 kW, but the top speed stays the same. Also, an important thing to note is that the scooter automatically comes to a stop because of the regen, which is also calibrated quite nicely. It is not jerky and does not surprise the rider.

Suzuki e-Access: Battery, range and charging times

The seat can prop itself up which frees up both hands of the rider to put stuff in the underneath storage.
The seat can prop itself up which frees up both hands of the rider to put stuff in the underneath storage.

Suzuki is using a 3.072 kWh battery pack that can deliver a claimed range of 95 km. It is a Lithium Iron Phosphate(LFP) battery pack that is fixed. As of now, we do not know whether this claimed range is for the Eco mode or the Ride A/B mode and we do not know what the real-world range of the scooter is like. It would have been nice if the claimed range had been above 100 km.

For charging, Suzuki is using their own proprietary Connector. The portable AC charger takes 4 hours and 30 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent, whereas 0-100 per cent takes 6 hours and 42 minutes. The e-Access also supports DC fast charging, which takes 1 hour 12 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent,t whereas 0-100 per cent takes 2 hours 12 minutes. Suzuki has not shared the speed of the DC and AC charging but what they have shared is that the charging times depend on the various conditions, including the ambient temperature which was 25 degrees for the above-mentioned times.

The wireless key and the rotary knob is one of the best implemented with the e-Access.
The wireless key and the rotary knob is one of the best implemented with the e-Access.

Suzuki e-Access: Ride and handling

We rode the scooter on a go-kart track, so we were not able to test out the suspension properly. But Suzuki did lay out a few rumble strips for us on which the scooter felt fine and absorbed the bumps. In terms of handling, the e-Access did surprise us a bit. It responds to rider inputs and feels quite agile and light as well. So, handling the scooter while riding as well as moving it around the parking space is not a big chore. What also helps the scooter in this is that the battery pack is positioned. Then there are the brakes, the rear one offers good bite, but I felt that the front one could have had a bit more feel, and it lacked progression as well as bite.

The utility hooks will come in handy to hang groceries and other stuff. There is also a USB port alongside a cubby space to charge mobile devices.
The utility hooks will come in handy to hang groceries and other stuff. There is also a USB port alongside a cubby space to charge mobile devices.

Suzuki e-Access: Features

The e-Access comes with an underseat storage that should take the charger that comes with the bag. There is a USB port along with a cubby space and a multi-function starter knob that can open the seat, turn on the scooter and open the charging flap as well. Suzuki is also offering a keyless system with answer-back functionality, and it is one of the better implementations that I have seen. Apart from this, there are two utility hooks, a rear brake lock and a tip-over sensor. The two features that I would like to point out are the seat stopper, which stops the seat in place so that the person does not have to hold it up. The second feature is the way the floorboard and rear of the front apron have been designed, there is dedicated space for the rider's foot so that he or she can stretch them out.

The TFT cluster is easy to read in direct sunlight and offers decent amount of information along with Bluetooth connectivity.
The TFT cluster is easy to read in direct sunlight and offers decent amount of information along with Bluetooth connectivity.

The rider gets a TFT LCD display with day and night modes and smartphone connectivity via the Suzuki Ride Connect App. The instrument cluster shows the speedometer, battery level, odometer, clock, voltmeter, average and current energy consumption and riding mode.

Suzuki e-Access: Verdict

Our time with the new Suzuki e-Access was less, but what impressed us the most was the build quality and the throttle calibration. The scooter could have done with slightly more pep in terms of performance, but for daily city duties, it should serve just fine. In the end, it all boils down to what will be the price of the e-Access. If Suzuki is able to price it competitively, then it will be able to pose a threat to other commuter-family electric scooters in the segment.

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
Suzuki e Access
Vespa 150
VS
Selected Electric Bike
Suzuki e AccessSelect model
Select Petrol Bike
Vespa 150Select model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

Suzuki e Access Images

Suzuki e Access Image 1
Suzuki e Access Image 2
Suzuki e Access Image 3
Suzuki e Access Image 4
Suzuki e Access Image 5
Suzuki e Access Image 6

Suzuki e Access Colours

Suzuki e Access is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red
Pearl Jade Green And Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray
Pearl Grace White And Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray
Metallic Mat Stellar Blue And Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray
Metallic mat black and metallic mat bordeaux red

Suzuki e Access Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
e AccessvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
e AccessvsChetak
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
e AccessvsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
e AccessvsRizta
Ather Energy 450X

Ather Energy 450X

1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
e Accessvs450X
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
e Accessvs450S

Suzuki e Access User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.6Safety
4.6Design
4.5Value For Money
4.6Comfort
Write a Review

Suzuki e Access User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Suzuki E Access boasts a stylish design and excellent build quality, but criticisms remain regarding its limited range and high price, while the underseat storage still feels inadequate.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design and modern features
  • check circle iconSmooth and quiet ride
  • check circle iconGood warranty and buyback options
  • check circle iconExcellent build quality and efficient battery technology
  • check circle iconWide LED throw and good night visibility

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited range of 75-95 km
  • warning iconHigh price point
  • warning iconSmall underseat storage of 17 litres
  • warning iconCapped speed in Eco mode
  • warning iconNo cruise control or hill hold

User Reviews

Fine craftsmanship
You can feel the quality in the switches and levers. It is a very well-made machine. Highly satisfied.
By: Naseeruddin S. (Mar 27, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Very practical
Does everything a scooter should. Flat floorboard is a big plus. Reliability of Suzuki is always there.
By: Manoj Bajpayee (Mar 27, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Balanced ride
Not too aggressive, not too slow. Just perfect for an urban environment. Very comfortable for daily use.
By: Irfaan Khan (Mar 27, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Good for middle class
Saving a lot of money on fuel. Initial cost is high but long term it is very cheap. Good for family man.
By: Paresh Rawal (Mar 23, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Tough build
It feels like it can last 10 years. Very sturdy. The suspension takes on potholes very easily. Good job Suzuki.
By: Sunil Shetty (Mar 23, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Suzuki Related News

Suzuki’s e-ACCESS electric scooter marks the brand’s entry into the electric two-wheeler segment in India.
Suzuki e-Access bookings open in India, Prices start at 1.88 lakh
9 Jan 2026
2026 Tata Tiago first drive review: More comfort than its size suggests
2026 Tata Tiago first drive review: More comfort than its size suggests
7 Jun 2026
Ultraviolette’s new cashback programme rewards petrol two-wheeler owners who switch to the F77 or X-47.
Ultraviolette launches ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ cashback programme for F77 and X-47 buyers
6 Jun 2026
Eka Mobility has rolled out its 1,000th small commercial vehicle from the Chakan plant, which is an Eka 6S electric three-wheeler.
Eka Mobility rolls out 1000th small commercial vehicle from Pune plant
5 Jun 2026
The VinFast Limo Green electric MPV will serve as the first vehicle in Green SM's all-electric taxi fleet in India.
Green SM launches electric taxi service starting in Delhi-NCR with VF MPV 7-based Limo Green
5 Jun 2026
Tata Harrier EV boasts a ground clearance of 205 mm and has a starting ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.49 lakh
3 electric SUVs with high ground clearance I would buy for bad roads and monsoon flooding
5 Jun 2026
View all
  News
Download brochure widget pattern
Download bike brochure

Suzuki e Access Brochure

Download brochure for:
  • Checkmark iconColours & Specs
  • Checkmark iconDetailed info on specs & features
WhatsApp IconGet Brochure

Suzuki e Access Specifications and Features

Max Power4.1 kW
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity3.07 kWh
Max Torque15 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
Range95 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes
Max Speed71 kmph
View all e Access specs and features

Popular Suzuki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Suzuki Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Ola Electric S1 Air
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features