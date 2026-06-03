Top 5 electric SUVs that I will trust for a 400 km highway drive

If you are looking for an electric SUV with decent range in India to drive on the highway without worrying, here is a quick list of the top 5 models.

For a consumer buying or owning an electric car, range anxiety is very much real. With the improving battery technology and growing consumer demand for better range, several car makers are introducing cars in India that come with a higher range. Multiple electric cars in India offer a certified driving range of 400 km or more.

An electric car with a real-world range in excess of 400 km ensures the range anxiety concerns are addressed, and the user can travel a distance that is quite similar to a petrol or diesel car with a full tank of fuel. However, it needs to be remembered that the driving range for an electric car, just like a fossil fuel model, depends on multiple factors, such as the load being carried, driving pattern, driving terrain, etc.

If you are looking for an electric SUV that promises you a 400 km real-world range on a single charge, here is a quick look at the top five models.