Suzuki Burgman Street Price:

Suzuki Burgman Street is priced between Rs. 1.02 - 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Suzuki Burgman Street?

The Suzuki Burgman Street is available in 3 variants - Ride Connect Edition, EX, Ride Connect TFT Edition.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Suzuki Burgman Street?

Suzuki Burgman Street comes in petrol engine options, comes with 124 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Suzuki Burgman Street?

Suzuki Burgman Street rivals are Hero Destini 125, Bajaj Chetak, Ampere Magnus Neo, Suzuki Access 125, Honda Dio 125, Honda Activa 125.

What is the mileage of Suzuki Burgman Street?

Suzuki Burgman Street comes with a mileage of 48 kmpl (Company claimed).