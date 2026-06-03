Suzuki Burgman Street Key Specs
- Engine124 cc
- Mileage48 kmpl
- Power8.4 ps
- Speed95 kmph
- Max Torque10 Nm
- Kerb Weight115 kg
Suzuki Burgman Street is priced between Rs. 1.02 - 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Suzuki Burgman Street is available in 3 variants - Ride Connect Edition, EX, Ride Connect TFT Edition.
Suzuki Burgman Street comes in petrol engine options, comes with 124 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.
Suzuki Burgman Street rivals are Hero Destini 125, Bajaj Chetak, Ampere Magnus Neo, Suzuki Access 125, Honda Dio 125, Honda Activa 125.
Suzuki Burgman Street comes with a mileage of 48 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Suzuki Burgman Street
|Rs. 1.02 LakhsOnwards
|-
|124 cc
|8.4 PS
|10 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1860 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Destini 125
|Rs. 80,450Onwards
|124.6 cc
|9.12 PS
|10.4 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1862 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Burgman StreetVSDestini 125
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|Burgman StreetVSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|2.4 kW
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|-
|Steel
|Burgman StreetVSMagnus Neo
|Suzuki Access 125
|Rs. 77,684Onwards
|124 cc
|8.42 PS
|10.2 Nm
|Scooters
|105 kg
|1835 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Burgman StreetVSAccess 125
|Honda Dio 125
|Rs. 86,733Onwards
|123.92 cc
|8.30 PS
|10.5 Nm
|Scooters
|104 kg
|1830 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Burgman StreetVSDio 125
|Vespa ZX 125
|Rs. 1.07 LakhsOnwards
|124.45 cc
|9.77 PS
|10.11 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1770 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Steel Wheel
|Burgman StreetVSZX 125
|Max Power
|8.4 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|10 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124 cc
|Max Speed
|95 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Suzuki Bikes
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Scooters