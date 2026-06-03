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SUZUKI Burgman Street

₹1.02 - 1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2067
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Suzuki Burgman Street Price:

Suzuki Burgman Street is priced between Rs. 1.02 - 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Suzuki Burgman Street?

The Suzuki Burgman Street is available in 3 variants - Ride Connect Edition, EX, Ride Connect TFT Edition.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Suzuki Burgman Street?

Suzuki Burgman Street comes in petrol engine options, comes with 124 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Suzuki Burgman Street?

Suzuki Burgman Street rivals are Hero Destini 125, Bajaj Chetak, Ampere Magnus Neo, Suzuki Access 125, Honda Dio 125, Honda Activa 125.

What is the mileage of Suzuki Burgman Street?

Suzuki Burgman Street comes with a mileage of 48 kmpl (Company claimed).

Suzuki Burgman Street Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    124 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    48 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    8.4 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    95 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    115 kg
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Suzuki Burgman Street Videos

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New Suzuki Burgman Street: Price, Specifications, Changes
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New Suzuki Burgman Street: Price, Specifications, Changes

New Suzuki Burgman Street launched in India!
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New Suzuki Burgman Street launched in India!

Suzuki Burgman Street Variants

Suzuki Burgman Street price starts at ₹ 1.02 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.13 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Burgman Street comes in 3 variants. Suzuki Burgman Street's top variant is Ride Connect TFT Edition.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
ARAI Mileage
Automatic
3 Variants Available
Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition
₹1.02 Lakhs*
124 cc
95 kmph
Burgman Street EX
₹1.09 Lakhs*
124 cc
104 kmph
Burgman Street Ride Connect TFT Edition
₹1.13 Lakhs*
124 cc
95 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Suzuki Burgman Street Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Jun 2026
Suzuki Motorcycle India achieved record sales in May 2026, driven by strong domestic demand and expanding customer engagement initiatives.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 May 2026
The Suzuki Burgman 150 has launched in Colombia, sparking speculation about its potential debut in India’s growing market.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
Suzuki Motorcycle India opens its first dealership in Leh, enhancing accessibility and support for motorcyclists in Ladakh.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Apr 2026
The updated Suzuki Burgman Street features a sleek design, advanced tech, and genuine accessories for enhanced performance and appeal.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Apr 2026
This guide clarifies EMI calculations for the Suzuki Burgman Street, aiding buyers in understanding financing and planning their purchase.Read Full Story

Suzuki Burgman Street Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Burgman Street.
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Suzuki Burgman Street comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Suzuki Burgman Street
Suzuki Burgman Street image
Rs. 1.02 LakhsOnwards-124 cc8.4 PS10 NmScooters115 kg1860 mmDiscDrumAlloy
Hero Destini 125Hero Destini 125 imageRs. 80,450Onwards
4.33
124.6 cc9.12 PS10.4 NmScooters115 kg1862 mmDiscDrumAlloyBurgman StreetVSDestini 125
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6146
---Scooters----AlloyBurgman StreetVSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
31
-2.4 kW-Scooters103 kg---SteelBurgman StreetVSMagnus Neo
Suzuki Access 125Suzuki Access 125 imageRs. 77,684Onwards
4.5198
124 cc8.42 PS10.2 NmScooters105 kg1835 mmDiscDrumAlloyBurgman StreetVSAccess 125
Honda Dio 125Honda Dio 125 imageRs. 86,733Onwards
4.92
123.92 cc8.30 PS10.5 NmScooters104 kg1830 mmDiscDrumAlloyBurgman StreetVSDio 125
Vespa ZX 125Vespa ZX 125 imageRs. 1.07 LakhsOnwards
4.415
124.45 cc9.77 PS10.11 NmScooters115 kg1770 mmDiscDrumSteel WheelBurgman StreetVSZX 125

Suzuki Burgman Street Images

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Suzuki Burgman Street Image 6

Suzuki Burgman Street Alternatives

Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 91,700
Check OffersCheck Offers
Burgman StreetvsDestini 125
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Burgman StreetvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Check OffersCheck Offers
Burgman StreetvsMagnus Neo
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

77,684 - 98,378
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Burgman StreetvsAccess 125
Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

86,733 - 91,683
Check OffersCheck Offers
Burgman StreetvsDio 125
Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125

88,339 - 91,983
Check OffersCheck Offers
Burgman StreetvsActiva 125

Suzuki Burgman Street Related News

If you have been planning to buy the Suzuki Burgman Street or already own one, here are the genuine accessories for the scooter you can explore.
Planning to buy genuine accessories for Suzuki Burgman Street? Complete buyer guide
7 Apr 2026
The all-new Suzuki Burgman Street will be available across dealerships in India starting April 8, 2026
New-gen Suzuki Burgman Street launched with upgrades, prices start at 1.01 lakh
2 Apr 2026
Suzuki Burgman in new Pearl Grace White colour scheme.
Suzuki Burgman Street EX gets new Pearl Grace White colour in India
13 Mar 2026
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2026 Tata Tiago first drive review: More comfort than its size suggests
6 Jun 2026
Ultraviolette’s new cashback programme rewards petrol two-wheeler owners who switch to the F77 or X-47.
Ultraviolette launches ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ cashback programme for F77 and X-47 buyers
6 Jun 2026
Eka Mobility has rolled out its 1,000th small commercial vehicle from the Chakan plant, which is an Eka 6S electric three-wheeler.
Eka Mobility rolls out 1000th small commercial vehicle from Pune plant
5 Jun 2026
The VinFast Limo Green electric MPV will serve as the first vehicle in Green SM's all-electric taxi fleet in India.
Green SM launches electric taxi service starting in Delhi-NCR with VF MPV 7-based Limo Green
5 Jun 2026
Tata Harrier EV boasts a ground clearance of 205 mm and has a starting ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.49 lakh
3 electric SUVs with high ground clearance I would buy for bad roads and monsoon flooding
5 Jun 2026
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 Suzuki Burgman Street Related News

Suzuki Burgman Street Specifications and Features

Max Power8.4 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque10 Nm
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage48 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine124 cc
Max Speed95 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Burgman Street specs and features

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