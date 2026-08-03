Suzuki Hayabusa Key Specs
- Engine1340 cc
- Mileage17 kmpl
- Power190 ps
- Speed300 kmph
- Max Torque150 Nm
- Kerb Weight266 kg
Suzuki Hayabusa is priced at Rs. 18.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Suzuki Hayabusa is available in 1 variant - STD.
Suzuki Hayabusa comes in three colour options: Metallic Mystic Silver Or Pearl Vigor Blue, Metallic Mat Steel Green Or Glass Sparkle Black, Glass Sparkle Black Or Metallic Mat Titanium Silver.
Suzuki Hayabusa comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1340 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Tourer Bikes body type.
Suzuki Hayabusa rivals are Triumph Tiger 1200, BMW S 1000 R, Suzuki GSX R1000R, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, BMW F900 GS, BMW F900 GS Adventure.
Suzuki Hayabusa comes with a mileage of 17 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Suzuki Hayabusa
|Rs. 18.06 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1340 cc
|190 PS
|150 Nm
|Super Bikes, Tourer Bikes
|266 kg
|2180 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Triumph Tiger 1200
|Rs. 19.39 LakhsOnwards
|1160 cc
|150 PS
|130 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|245 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|HayabusaVSTiger 1200
|BMW S 1000 R
|Rs. 21.27 LakhsOnwards
|-
|999 cc
|169.9 PS
|114 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|199 kg
|2090 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|HayabusaVSS 1000 R
|Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
|Rs. 20.79 LakhsOnwards
|998 cc
|203 PS
|114.9 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|207 kg
|2085 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|HayabusaVSNinja ZX-10R
|BMW F900 GS
|Rs. 14.85 LakhsOnwards
|-
|895 cc
|104.6 PS
|93 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|219 kg
|2270 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|HayabusaVSF900 GS
|BMW F900 GS Adventure
|Rs. 16.14 LakhsOnwards
|-
|895 cc
|104.69 PS
|93 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|209 kg
|2300 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|HayabusaVSF900 GS Adventure
Suzuki Hayabusa is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|190 PS
|Body Type
|Super Bikes, Tourer Bikes
|Max Torque
|150 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1340 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|300 kmph
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