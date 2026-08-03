Suzuki Hayabusa Price:

Suzuki Hayabusa is priced at Rs. 18.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Suzuki Hayabusa?

The Suzuki Hayabusa is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Suzuki Hayabusa colour options?

Suzuki Hayabusa comes in three colour options: Metallic Mystic Silver Or Pearl Vigor Blue, Metallic Mat Steel Green Or Glass Sparkle Black, Glass Sparkle Black Or Metallic Mat Titanium Silver.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Suzuki Hayabusa?

Suzuki Hayabusa comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1340 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Suzuki Hayabusa?

Suzuki Hayabusa rivals are Triumph Tiger 1200, BMW S 1000 R, Suzuki GSX R1000R, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, BMW F900 GS, BMW F900 GS Adventure.

What is the mileage of Suzuki Hayabusa?

Suzuki Hayabusa comes with a mileage of 17 kmpl (Company claimed).