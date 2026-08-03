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SUZUKI Hayabusa

₹18.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Suzuki Hayabusa Price:

Suzuki Hayabusa is priced at Rs. 18.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Suzuki Hayabusa?

The Suzuki Hayabusa is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Suzuki Hayabusa colour options?

Suzuki Hayabusa comes in three colour options: Metallic Mystic Silver Or Pearl Vigor Blue, Metallic Mat Steel Green Or Glass Sparkle Black, Glass Sparkle Black Or Metallic Mat Titanium Silver.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Suzuki Hayabusa?

Suzuki Hayabusa comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1340 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Suzuki Hayabusa?

Suzuki Hayabusa rivals are Triumph Tiger 1200, BMW S 1000 R, Suzuki GSX R1000R, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, BMW F900 GS, BMW F900 GS Adventure.

What is the mileage of Suzuki Hayabusa?

Suzuki Hayabusa comes with a mileage of 17 kmpl (Company claimed).

Suzuki Hayabusa Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1340 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    190 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    300 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    150 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    266 kg
View All Hayabusa SpecsView specs icon

Suzuki Hayabusa Variants

Suzuki Hayabusa price starts at ₹ 18.06 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Hayabusa STD
₹18.06 Lakhs*
1340 cc
300 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Suzuki Hayabusa Latest Updates

Calendar icon2 Aug 2026
Suzuki Motorcycles achieved record sales in July 2026, with significant growth in domestic and export markets.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jul 2026
The 2027 Suzuki Hayabusa introduces a Special Edition with striking design elements, retaining its iconic performance and features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Automakers enhance retail lending to boost revenue and improve customer experience, with new entries and expansions in financing operations.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Apr 2026
Automakers revive iconic nameplates like the Tata Sierra to enhance brand identity and meet modern consumer expectations.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Feb 2026
The article reviews five top bikes under Rs 2 lakh with traction control, highlighting features and safety for riders.Read Full Story

Suzuki Hayabusa Visual Comparison

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Suzuki Hayabusa comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa image
Rs. 18.06 LakhsOnwards-1340 cc190 PS150 NmSuper Bikes, Tourer Bikes266 kg2180 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Triumph Tiger 1200Triumph Tiger 1200 imageRs. 19.39 LakhsOnwards
51
1160 cc150 PS130 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes245 kg-DiscDiscSpokeHayabusaVSTiger 1200
BMW S 1000 RBMW S 1000 R imageRs. 21.27 LakhsOnwards-999 cc169.9 PS114 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes, Roadster Bikes199 kg2090 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyHayabusaVSS 1000 R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RKawasaki Ninja ZX-10R imageRs. 20.79 LakhsOnwards
4.626
998 cc203 PS114.9 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes207 kg2085 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyHayabusaVSNinja ZX-10R
BMW F900 GSBMW F900 GS imageRs. 14.85 LakhsOnwards-895 cc104.6 PS93 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes219 kg2270 mmDiscDiscSpokeHayabusaVSF900 GS
BMW F900 GS AdventureBMW F900 GS Adventure imageRs. 16.14 LakhsOnwards-895 cc104.69 PS93 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes209 kg2300 mmDiscDiscSpokeHayabusaVSF900 GS Adventure

Suzuki Hayabusa Images

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Suzuki Hayabusa Colours

Suzuki Hayabusa is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Metallic Mystic Silver Pearl Vigor Blue
Metallic Mat Steel Green Glass Sparkle Black
Glass Sparkle Black Metallic Mat Titanium Silver
Metallic mystic silver or pearl vigor blue

Suzuki Hayabusa Alternatives

Triumph Tiger 1200

Triumph Tiger 1200

19.39 - 21.89 Lakhs
HayabusavsTiger 1200
BMW S 1000 R

BMW S 1000 R

21.27 Lakhs
HayabusavsS 1000 R
UPCOMING
Suzuki GSX R1000R

Suzuki GSX R1000R

19.8 - 19.94 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

20.79 Lakhs
HayabusavsNinja ZX-10R
BMW F900 GS

BMW F900 GS

14.85 Lakhs
HayabusavsF900 GS
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

16.14 Lakhs
HayabusavsF900 GS Adventure

Suzuki Hayabusa Related News

The new Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition gets a sharper visual appeal.
2027 Suzuki Hayabusa and Hayabusa Special Edition break cover internationally
15 Jul 2026
Suzuki’s big bike lineup including GSX-8R, Hayabusa and V-Strom 800 DE, is now available with year-end benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>92,000.
Suzuki offers discounts up to 92,000 on GSX-8R, Hayabusa and V-Strom 800 DE
2 Dec 2025
The Suzuki Hayabusa has been updated for the 2026 model year with revised electronics and performance upgrades
Top 5 things to know about the 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa and its Special Edition model
26 Nov 2025
The Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition gets a new paint scheme along with special touches.
Suzuki unveils Hayabusa Special Edition: Will it come to India?
11 Sept 2025
The updated 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa gets new features as well as colour options.
2025 Suzuki Hayabusa: Check out 5 key highlights of the new iconic sportsbike
12 Apr 2025
View all
 Suzuki Hayabusa Related News

Suzuki Hayabusa Specifications and Features

Max Power190 PS
Body TypeSuper Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Max Torque150 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage17 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1340 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed300 kmph
View all Hayabusa specs and features

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