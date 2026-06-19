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Burgman StreetPriceMileageSpecifications
Suzuki Burgman Street Front Left View
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Suzuki Burgman Street Front Right View
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Suzuki Burgman Street Left View
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Suzuki Burgman Street Rear Left View
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Suzuki Burgman Street Rear Right View
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Suzuki Burgman Street Digital Meter View
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Suzuki Burgman Street EX

3 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Suzuki Burgman Street Key Specs
Engine124 cc
View all Burgman Street specs and features

Burgman Street EX

Burgman Street EX Prices

The Burgman Street EX, is listed at ₹1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Burgman Street EX Mileage

All variants of the Burgman Street offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Burgman Street EX Engine and Transmission

The Burgman Street EX is powered by a 124 cc engine.

Burgman Street EX vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Burgman Street's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Destini 125 priced between ₹80.45 Thousands - 91.7 Thousands or the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

Burgman Street EX Specs & Features

The Burgman Street EX has Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Call/SMS Alerts, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Suzuki Burgman Street EX Price

Burgman Street EX

₹1.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,08,802
RTO
12,015
Insurance
7,058
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,27,875
EMI@2,749/mo
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Suzuki Burgman Street EX Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.5 L
Length
1875 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Kerb Weight
111 kg
Height
1140 mm
Width
700 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
120 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-100/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
120 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
104 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.6 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124 cc
Fuel Type
ARAI Mileage
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2
Bore
52.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 6AH
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
21.5 L
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Speed Exceeding Alert, ETA Updates, Engine Auto Stop Start, Silent Starter System, Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Suzuki Burgman Street EX EMI
EMI2,474 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,15,087
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,15,087
Interest Amount
33,333
Payable Amount
1,48,420

Suzuki Burgman Street other Variants

Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition

₹1.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,01,944
RTO
8,155
Insurance
6,486
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,16,585
EMI@2,506/mo
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Burgman Street Ride Connect TFT Edition

₹1.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,13,220
RTO
9,057
Insurance
6,701
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,28,978
EMI@2,772/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Suzuki Burgman Street Alternatives

Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 91,700
Burgman StreetvsDestini 125
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
Burgman StreetvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Burgman StreetvsMagnus Neo
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

77,684 - 98,378
+1
Burgman StreetvsAccess 125
Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

86,733 - 91,683
+2
Burgman StreetvsDio 125
Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125

88,339 - 91,983
+1
Burgman StreetvsActiva 125

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