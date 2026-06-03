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Cars & Bikes Auto News Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers Highest Ever Monthly Sales In May 2026

Suzuki Motorcycle India registers highest-ever monthly sales in May 2026

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2026, 09:01 am
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  • Suzuki Motorcycle India achieved record sales in May 2026, selling 1,32,244 units, a 3% increase from last year. This growth was driven by strong domestic demand and exports. 

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Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in May 2026, continuing its strong growth momentum in the Indian two-wheeler market. The company sold a total of 1,32,244 units during the month, registering a 3 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 1,28,897 units sold in May 2025.

The record performance was driven by strong domestic demand, steady export growth, and continued expansion of the company's sales and service network.

Domestic sales reach new peak

SMIPL's domestic sales touched an all-time high of 1,10,028 units in May 2026. This represents a 2 per cent increase over the 1,07,780 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

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The achievement highlights the growing acceptance of Suzuki's two-wheeler portfolio and the effectiveness of its customer engagement initiatives across the country.

Exports continue upward trend

Exports remained a key contributor to the company's overall performance. Suzuki Motorcycle India exported 22,216 units in May 2026, up 5 per cent from 21,117 units shipped during May 2025.

The steady growth in overseas markets helped support the company's overall record sales figures.

Spare parts business posts double-digit growth

Apart from vehicle sales, SMIPL's spare parts business also delivered a strong performance. The company reported spare parts revenue of 953.60 million in April 2026, reflecting a 14 per cent growth over the same period last year.

Company statement

Commenting on the sales performance, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said the company's highest-ever monthly sales demonstrate the positive market response to its products and services.

He added that domestic growth reflects the success of Suzuki's customer-centric approach and engagement initiatives. The company plans to further enhance customer experiences through brand activations and focused outreach programmes.

Network expansion and customer engagement

During May 2026, Suzuki expanded its footprint into the Union Territory of Ladakh with the inauguration of its first dealership in Leh, Mentokling Suzuki. The new outlet is expected to cater to both local commuters and adventure touring enthusiasts.

The company also strengthened its presence in North India by opening new Pluton Suzuki dealerships in Ludhiana and Bathinda in Punjab, along with Sirsa in Haryana.

To boost customer engagement, Suzuki organised the 'Suzuki Moto Fest' across its dealership network, allowing customers to experience the performance and features of the company's motorcycles and scooters through hands-on riding sessions.

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First Published Date: 03 Jun 2026, 09:01 am IST
TAGS: Suzuki Motorcycle India Suzuki

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