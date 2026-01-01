hamburger icon
Burgman StreetPriceMileageSpecifications
Suzuki Burgman Street Front Left View
1/5
Suzuki Burgman Street Headlight View
2/5
Suzuki Burgman Street Taillight View
3/5
Suzuki Burgman Street Front Tyre View
4/5
Suzuki Burgman Street Front Left View
5/5

Suzuki Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Suzuki Burgman Street Key Specs
Engine124 cc
View all Burgman Street specs and features

Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition

Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition Prices

The Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition, is listed at ₹1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition Mileage

All variants of the Burgman Street offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition Engine and Transmission

The Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition is powered by a 124 cc engine.

Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Burgman Street's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Destini 125 priced between ₹80.45 Thousands - 91.7 Thousands or the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition Specs & Features

The Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition has Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Suzuki Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition Price

Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition

₹1.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,01,944
RTO
8,155
Insurance
6,486
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,16,585
EMI@2,506/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Suzuki Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.5 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1860 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Additional Storage
24.6 L
Height
1140 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg
Saddle Height
775 mm
Width
700 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
120 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 100/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
120 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
95 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Swing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
24.6 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Speed Exceeding Alert, ETA Updates, Weather Alert, Traffic alert
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Suzuki Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition EMI
EMI2,255 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,04,926
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,04,926
Interest Amount
30,390
Payable Amount
1,35,316

Suzuki Burgman Street other Variants

Burgman Street Ride Connect TFT Edition

₹1.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,13,220
RTO
9,057
Insurance
6,701
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,28,978
EMI@2,772/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Suzuki Burgman Street Alternatives

Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 91,700
Check OffersCheck Offers
Burgman StreetvsDestini 125
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
Check OffersCheck Offers
Burgman StreetvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Check OffersCheck Offers
Burgman StreetvsMagnus Neo
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

77,684 - 98,378
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
Burgman StreetvsAccess 125
Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125

76,500 - 95,200
+3
Check OffersCheck Offers
Burgman StreetvsFascino 125
Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

86,733 - 91,683
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
Burgman StreetvsDio 125

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Popular Suzuki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Suzuki Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Oben Rorr Evo

Oben Rorr Evo

99,999
Check Offers
Zelio Gracy

Zelio Gracy

59,999 - 76,999
Check Offers
BSA Scrambler 650

BSA Scrambler 650

3.25 - 3.41 Lakhs
Check Offers
BMW F 450 GS

BMW F 450 GS

4.7 - 5.3 Lakhs
Check Offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350

2 - 2.09 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

74,902 - 77,437
Check Offers
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

89,300 - 1.05 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR500R

Honda CBR500R

4.99 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details