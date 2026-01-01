|Engine
|124 cc
The Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition, is listed at ₹1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Burgman Street offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition is powered by a 124 cc engine.
In the Burgman Street's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Destini 125 priced between ₹80.45 Thousands - 91.7 Thousands or the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition has Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.