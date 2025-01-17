Category Average: 249.0 cc
Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel: 249.0 cc
Category Average: 26.97 ps
Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel: 27.9 ps
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel price starts at ₹ 2.17 Lakhs .
|Max Power
|27.9 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|249 cc
₹2.17 Lakhs*
₹1.84 Lakhs*
₹1.8 Lakhs*
₹2.18 Lakhs*
₹2.25 Lakhs*
₹2.07 Lakhs*
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
|Currently viewing
|Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel vs Pulsar RS200
|Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel vs Xtreme 250R
|Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel vs RC 200
|Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel vs 250 Duke
|Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel vs Gixxer SF 250
*Ex-showroom price
