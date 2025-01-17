HT Auto
SUZUKI Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel

Launch Date: 17 Jan 2025
2.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 249.0 cc

Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel: 249.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 26.97 ps

Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel: 27.9 ps

View all Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Specs and Features

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Variants

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel price starts at ₹ 2.17 Lakhs .

₹2.17 Lakhs*
Engine
249 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Specifications and Features

Max Power27.9 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
HeadlightLED
Engine249 cc
View all Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel specs and features

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel FAQs

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel boasts a 249 cc engine, generating a max power of 27.9 PS.
The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

