Top 5 maxi-scooters I would pick over a mundane commuter
Maxi scooters in India blend the aggressive styling, riding comfort, and performance of touring motorcycles with the convenience of an automatic scooter.
Maxi scooters bridge the gap between mundane commuter scooters and full-sized motorcycles. They offer superior comfort, highway run-capability, and massive storage, while also keeping the convenient twist-and-go automatic transmission and step-through practicality of a regular scooter. With the evolving consumer demand in the Indian two-wheeler market, the demand and sales for maxi-scooters are increasing fast, which is why the two-wheeler manufacturers have started focusing on this segment.
Maxi scooters in India blend the aggressive styling, riding comfort, and performance of touring motorcycles with the convenience of an automatic scooter. The segment in the Indian market is primarily dominated by 125 cc – 160 cc sporty models, while there are a few maxi-scooters available in the premium 300 cc - 400 cc segment.
Here are the top five maxi-scooters I would pick over a mundane commuter scooter.
Engine155 cc
Mileage48.62 kmpl
Power15 PS
The Yamaha Aerox 155 is a popular model, which is often the go-to choice for enthusiasts and highway riders. The Aerox 155 blends the maxi-scooter proportions with motorcycle-like performance. Powering this model is the 155 cc liquid-cooled engine that is sourced from the Yamaha R15 V4. It comes loaded with advanced features such as traction control, Bluetooth connectivity, smart motor generator, single-channel ABS, etc.
Engine124 cc
Mileage48 kmpl
Power8.4 PS
Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is one of the bestselling scooters in the Indian market. It is the most accessible and common maxi-styled scooter on the Indian roads. The couch-like foot-forward seating ensures a comfortable riding stance. Powering this scooter is a refined 125 cc air-cooled engine, which is well capable of extended highway runs and promises impressive fuel economy.
Engine156 cc
Mileage40 kmpl
Power14.81 PS
Hero Xoom 160 is a adventure styled maxi-scooter, which is purpose-built for the diverse road conditions. The rugged design, 14-inch wheels, smart key technology, large 7-litre capacity fuel tank, and built-in traction control make it a well-capable highway runner. Powering this model is a 156 cc liquid-cooled engine.
Engine278.2 cc
Mileage21.56 kmpl
Power18.95 PS
The Keeway Vieste 300 is a premium maxi-scooter available in India. It is powered by a powerful 278.2 cc liquid-cooled engine with touring capabilities. It comes as a true maxi-scooter offering dual-channel ABS, liquid-cooled performance, and large touring dimensions.
Engine350 cc
Mileage28 kmpl
Power33.99 PS
The BMW C400 GT is not your everyday commuter. Also, it doesn't sit in the league of other maxi-scooters in India. It is a high-end maxi-scooter loaded with premium electronics, keyless ride, and a punchy 350 cc engine.
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