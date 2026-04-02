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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers New Gen Suzuki Burgman Street Launched With Upgrades, Prices Start At 1.01 Lakh

New-gen Suzuki Burgman Street launched with upgrades, prices start at 1.01 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2026, 18:46 pm
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  • Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the 2026 iteration of the Suzuki Burgman Street, bringing a comprehensive update to its maxi-style scooter lineup.

Suzuki Burgman Street
The all-new Suzuki Burgman Street will be available across dealerships in India starting April 8, 2026
Suzuki Burgman Street
The all-new Suzuki Burgman Street will be available across dealerships in India starting April 8, 2026
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The all-new Suzuki Burgman Street has been launched in India, bringing comprehensive upgrades to the maxi-style scooter that has been on sale since 2018. The latest iteration brings a revised and sharper design alongside mechanical updates and new features, with prices starting from 1,01,944 and going as high as 1,13,220 (ex-showroom)

Variant Name

Colour Options

Price

Ride Connect Edition
  • Metallic Royal Bronze
  • Pearl Mat Shadow Green
  • Pearl Grace White
  • Metallic Mat Black No. 2
  • Metallic Mat Stellar Blue

INR 1,01,944/-

(Ex-Showroom Delhi)

Ride Connect TFT Edition
  • Metallic Mat Black No. 2/Metallic Mat Luxe Copper
  • Metallic Mat Stellar Blue/Metallic Mat Luxe Copper
  • Metallic Mat Platinum Silver No. 2/Metallic Mat Luxe Copper
  • Metallic Royal Bronze/ Metallic Mat Luxe Copper
  • Pearl Grace White/Metallic Mat Luxe Copper

INR 1,13,220 /-

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(Ex-Showroom Delhi)

Suzuki Burgman Street
The new Suzuki Burgman Street gets a new split LED headlamp
Suzuki Burgman Street
The new Suzuki Burgman Street gets a new split LED headlamp

In terms of the visuals, the new Burgman adopts a sleeker design. It puts on a split LED headlamp setup with integrated DRLs below a smoked windscreen, marking a clear shift away from the single headlamp design seen on the outgoing model. With this, the Burgman Street moves closer to the larger-capacity Burgman scooters sold in the global market. Towards the rear, it grows curvier with a horseshoe-shaped LED taillamp with integrated indicators.

The new Burgman continues to feature a long and wide footboard for a relaxed riding posture. The rider is treated with a well-padded seat that maximises comfort on long trips. The scooter rides on 12-inch wheels shod in tubeless MRF tyres. There is a tail-mounted fuel cap positioned neatly within the gap created by the taillamp design.

Features and amenities:

Suzuki Burgman Street
The new Burgman Street rides on 12-inch wheels shod in tubeless MRF tyres
Suzuki Burgman Street
The new Burgman Street rides on 12-inch wheels shod in tubeless MRF tyres

The Burgman Street continues with its utilitarian ethos, bringing a larger 24.6-litre underseat storage compartment, front storage pockets, dual utility hooks, and a USB charging outlet. Amenities include the Suzuki Easy Start System, side stand interlock, and waterproof switches. The top-spec Burgman Street Ride Connect TFT Edition comes with a keyless start system with Remote Fob Loss Prevention and an answer-back function for added convenience. This variant is further set apart with its 4.2-inch colour TFT LCD screen, supporting smartphone connectivity through the Suzuki Ride Connect app.

Also Read : Delhi unveils EV policy 2.0 - Up to 1 Lakh incentive for scrapping old vehicles

Updated powertrain:

Suzuki Burgman Street
The maxi-style design with long footboard ensures a relaxed riding posture and there is new, well-padded seat for added comfort
Suzuki Burgman Street
The maxi-style design with long footboard ensures a relaxed riding posture and there is new, well-padded seat for added comfort

Under the skin, the 124 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine has been updated and now comes with Suzuki Eco Performance technology. Derived from the Access platform, this enables improved fuel efficiency and a more refined ride. With this, the Burgman Street now produces 6.2 kW at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm, tuned for stronger low to mid-range performance. In comparison, the outgoing model delivered 6.2 kW at 6,750 rpm and 9.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Suzuki has introduced structural revisions similar to those seen on the latest Access. The new Burgman is now based on an updated underbone frame that is claimed to be approximately 500 g lighter and delivers 25 per cent higher torsional rigidity for improved dynamics.

The all-new Burgman Street will be available across all Suzuki dealerships in India from April 8, 2026. It will currently be sold alongside the older generation of the maxi-style scooter.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2026, 18:46 pm IST
TAGS: scooter maxi scooter suzuki burgman street burgman

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