New-gen Suzuki Burgman Street launched with upgrades, prices start at 1.01 lakh

The all-new Suzuki Burgman Street has been launched in India, bringing comprehensive upgrades to the maxi-style scooter that has been on sale since 2018. The latest iteration brings a revised and sharper design alongside mechanical updates and new features, with prices starting from ₹1,01,944 and going as high as ₹1,13,220 (ex-showroom)

Variant Name Colour Options Price Ride Connect Edition Metallic Royal Bronze

Pearl Mat Shadow Green

Pearl Grace White

Metallic Mat Black No. 2

Metallic Mat Stellar Blue INR 1,01,944/- (Ex-Showroom Delhi) Ride Connect TFT Edition Metallic Mat Black No. 2/Metallic Mat Luxe Copper

Metallic Mat Stellar Blue/Metallic Mat Luxe Copper

Metallic Mat Platinum Silver No. 2/Metallic Mat Luxe Copper

Metallic Royal Bronze/ Metallic Mat Luxe Copper

Pearl Grace White/Metallic Mat Luxe Copper INR 1,13,220 /- Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Hero Destini 125 124.6 cc 59 kmpl 124.6 cc59 kmpl ₹80,450 Compare View Offers Suzuki Burgman Street 124 cc 48 kmpl 124 cc48 kmpl ₹88,376 Compare View Offers Suzuki Access 125 124 cc 45 kmpl 124 cc45 kmpl ₹77,684 Compare View Offers Suzuki Avenis 124 cc 55 kmpl 124 cc55 kmpl ₹83,793 Compare View Offers UPCOMING TVS Jupiter CNG 124.8 cc 80 kmph 124.8 cc80 kmph ₹ 95 - 1 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda Activa 125 123.92 cc 47 kmpl 123.92 cc47 kmpl ₹88,339 Compare View Offers (Ex-Showroom Delhi)

The new Suzuki Burgman Street gets a new split LED headlamp

In terms of the visuals, the new Burgman adopts a sleeker design. It puts on a split LED headlamp setup with integrated DRLs below a smoked windscreen, marking a clear shift away from the single headlamp design seen on the outgoing model. With this, the Burgman Street moves closer to the larger-capacity Burgman scooters sold in the global market. Towards the rear, it grows curvier with a horseshoe-shaped LED taillamp with integrated indicators.

The new Burgman continues to feature a long and wide footboard for a relaxed riding posture. The rider is treated with a well-padded seat that maximises comfort on long trips. The scooter rides on 12-inch wheels shod in tubeless MRF tyres. There is a tail-mounted fuel cap positioned neatly within the gap created by the taillamp design.

Features and amenities:

The new Burgman Street rides on 12-inch wheels shod in tubeless MRF tyres

The Burgman Street continues with its utilitarian ethos, bringing a larger 24.6-litre underseat storage compartment, front storage pockets, dual utility hooks, and a USB charging outlet. Amenities include the Suzuki Easy Start System, side stand interlock, and waterproof switches. The top-spec Burgman Street Ride Connect TFT Edition comes with a keyless start system with Remote Fob Loss Prevention and an answer-back function for added convenience. This variant is further set apart with its 4.2-inch colour TFT LCD screen, supporting smartphone connectivity through the Suzuki Ride Connect app.

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Updated powertrain:

The maxi-style design with long footboard ensures a relaxed riding posture and there is new, well-padded seat for added comfort

Under the skin, the 124 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine has been updated and now comes with Suzuki Eco Performance technology. Derived from the Access platform, this enables improved fuel efficiency and a more refined ride. With this, the Burgman Street now produces 6.2 kW at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm, tuned for stronger low to mid-range performance. In comparison, the outgoing model delivered 6.2 kW at 6,750 rpm and 9.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Suzuki has introduced structural revisions similar to those seen on the latest Access. The new Burgman is now based on an updated underbone frame that is claimed to be approximately 500 g lighter and delivers 25 per cent higher torsional rigidity for improved dynamics.

The all-new Burgman Street will be available across all Suzuki dealerships in India from April 8, 2026. It will currently be sold alongside the older generation of the maxi-style scooter.

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